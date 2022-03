Cathleen Ward Available on Election Day; Election Night Watch Party to be held at 123 Datura Bar & Kitchen

Cathleen Ward

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cathleen Ward, candidate for West Palm Beach City Commissioner District 1, is hosting an Election Night Watch Party at 123 Datura Bar & Kitchen on Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m.On Election Day, Ward will visit polling locations and be available for interviews or comments on the election.WHO: Cathleen WardWHAT: Election Night Watch PartyTIME: 7 p.m.WHERE: 123 Datura Bar & KitchenFor questions, please contact Jonathan Cooper, 561-252-9191 or jon@csteam360.com.