Brave Philanthropist project launches to celebrate and support women in philanthropy
With a goal of making charitable giving more inclusive and raising awareness for causes that support women and girlsCOLUMBUS, OH, U.S., March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sophia Fifner, advocate, #metoo survivor, and former Mrs. Ohio United States, announced today the launch of Brave Philanthropist - a movement of women who aim to change the face of philanthropy by highlighting stories of female philanthropists and providing tools to make charitable giving more accessible.
“Philanthropy is all too often thought of as a charitable avenue for the elite,” said Sophia Fifner, founder of Brave Philanthropist. “Women who dedicate their lives to philanthropy on a smaller scale may not be recognized or equally rewarded for their efforts. We need to encourage women to give boldly and prioritize exponential change over incremental progress.”
Throughout the campaign launch, which coincides with Women’s History month, #BravePhilanthropist will provide tools for non-traditional giving and an opportunity for women to share their stories about doing good that matters.
“Once I learned how to speak again, I knew I would spend the rest of my life doing something to help others,” said Jeri Ward, #BravePhilanthropist and stroke survivor. “Working with my state legislature and advocating for other stroke survivors is how I choose to embrace philanthropy, but getting started is the hardest part.”
In addition to redefining what philanthropy looks like, the campaign aims to raise awareness for the need to support women’s and girls’ charities which currently comprises less than 2% of total giving in the U.S.
Women of all backgrounds and passions are encouraged to join the movement and help change the face of women in philanthropy. For access to tools and resources or to share the message of women in philanthropy on social media visit BravePhilanthropist.com or connect with Sophia on Instagram.
Andrea Sok
Sok Influencer PR
+1 302-579-0211
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn