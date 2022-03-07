Angela Cruz Available on Election Day; Election Night Watch Party to be held at Sabor Latino Restaurant
EINPresswire.com/ -- Angela Cruz, candidate for Boynton Beach City Commissioner District 1, is hosting an Election Night Watch Party at Sabor Latino Restaurant on Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m.
Cruz’s campaign focuses on prioritizing funding for first responders, lowering taxes and revitalizing the Boynton Beach Mall.
On Election Day, Cruz will visit polling locations and be available for interviews or comments on the election.
WHO: Angela Cruz
WHAT: Election Night Watch Party
TIME: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Sabor Latino Restaurant
1500 Gateway Blvd Suite 100, Boynton Beach, 33426
For questions, please contact Jonathan Cooper, 561-252-9191 or jon@csteam360.com. Visit VoteAngelaCruz.com for more information.
Jonathan Cooper
Jonathan Cooper
Cornerstone Solutions
