Angela Cruz Available on Election Day; Election Night Watch Party to be held at Sabor Latino Restaurant

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angela Cruz , candidate for Boynton Beach City Commissioner District 1 , is hosting an Election Night Watch Party at Sabor Latino Restaurant on Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m.Cruz’s campaign focuses on prioritizing funding for first responders, lowering taxes and revitalizing the Boynton Beach Mall.On Election Day, Cruz will visit polling locations and be available for interviews or comments on the election.WHO: Angela CruzWHAT: Election Night Watch PartyTIME: 7 p.m.WHERE: Sabor Latino RestaurantFor questions, please contact Jonathan Cooper, 561-252-9191 or jon@csteam360.com. Visit VoteAngelaCruz.com for more information.