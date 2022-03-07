Submit Release
News Search

There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,271 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect In 2010 Wicomico County Cold Case Homicide

Maryland State Police News Release

(HEBRON, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested a man who was recently indicted on charges connected to the 2010 murder of a man in Wicomico County.

The suspect, Ryan Joseph Ellis, 32, of Princess Anne, Maryland, was indicted by the Wicomico County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Troopers arrested Ellis this morning at his residence. He was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

According to investigators, troopers responded at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2010 to a residence in the 27200 block of Ocean Gateway in Hebron, Maryland for a report of a shooting. Troopers located the victim, Preston Hylan Morehouse, 20, of Melbourne, Florida shot just inside the front door of the residence. He was declared deceased at the scene.

Maryland State Police homicide detectives took over the investigation of the case. Through their investigation, detectives identified Ellis as a suspect.

The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office presented its case to the Grand Jury, which indicted Ellis. No other suspects have been charged in this case.

        Ryan Joseph Ellis

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov, 410-653-4236

 

You just read:

Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect In 2010 Wicomico County Cold Case Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.