Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect In 2010 Wicomico County Cold Case Homicide

March 7, 2022

(HEBRON, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested a man who was recently indicted on charges connected to the 2010 murder of a man in Wicomico County.

The suspect, Ryan Joseph Ellis, 32, of Princess Anne, Maryland, was indicted by the Wicomico County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Troopers arrested Ellis this morning at his residence. He was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

According to investigators, troopers responded at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2010 to a residence in the 27200 block of Ocean Gateway in Hebron, Maryland for a report of a shooting. Troopers located the victim, Preston Hylan Morehouse, 20, of Melbourne, Florida shot just inside the front door of the residence. He was declared deceased at the scene.

Maryland State Police homicide detectives took over the investigation of the case. Through their investigation, detectives identified Ellis as a suspect.

The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office presented its case to the Grand Jury, which indicted Ellis. No other suspects have been charged in this case.

Ryan Joseph Ellis

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov, 410-653-4236