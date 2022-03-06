Submit Release
Troop G Weekly Report - 02/28/2022 - 03/06/2022

On 02/28/2022, Tr. Bourdelais responded to a pedestrian walking on the Turnpike near Sabattus. Upon further investigation, the individual was identified as ALICIA HOWE (37) who had an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear out of Lewiston District Court. HOWE was transported to Androscoggin County Jail without incident and PR bailed.  

On 03/01/2022, Sgt. Pappas seized 193 grams of fentanyl.  The proper authorities were notified to work the case further.

On 03/01/2022, Cpl. Peckham arrested Ashley N. Carter (34) of Thorndike on I-95 in West Gardiner for OUI Alcohol – Refusal, Violating Conditions of Release x3, Driving to Endanger, and Operating Without License/Restrictions.

On 03/06/2022, Cpl. Physic pulled over a vehicle for speeding and erratic operation.  Cpl. Physic ended up arresting the driver, Zakary Thyng, for OUI.  Zakary took an intoxilyzer test and blew over the legal limit.

On 03/06/2022, the ARCC received complaints of an erratic operations vehicle northbound on I95 in the area of mile marker 57. The ARCC was later updated that the vehicle was southbound in the northbound lane. Tr. Welch located the vehicle in the area of mm 53 northbound as it continued to operate the wrong way. Tr. Welch was able to make contact and disable the vehicle. The male operator and single occupant, Kyle Johnston (35) of Fryeburg, was transported to the hospital by Portland Rescue for minor injuries. He was charged with OUI – Refusal, DTE, and operating the wrong way on a divided way on the Turnpike. Sgt. Wilkinson, Tr. Davis, Falmouth PD, Portland Fire & EMS, and Portland PD assisted.

On 03/06/2022, Tr. Keim stopped Tony Hooks (21) of New Rochelle, NY for speeding.  Hooks was traveling 104 MPH in a posted 70 MPH zone.

On 03/06/2022, Tr. Keim stopped Doreen Raymond (55) of Lewiston for speeding.  Raymond was traveling 101 MPH in a posted 70 MPH zone. 

Cpl. Physic coached the Lewiston boys’ varsity basketball team and led them to their best record in 10 years.  The team lost in the semi-finals in the state tournament.

 

