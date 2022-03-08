Aviation Personnel International Gains Certification as a Women-Owned Small Business
Aviation Personnel International, a business aviation recruiting firm, gains certification as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB).
At Aviation Personnel International, we’ve always prided ourselves on being a women-owned small business—long before there were certifications that designated us as such.”CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 50 years, Aviation Personnel International (API) has operated as the longest-running business aviation recruiting firm in the U.S. In recognition of Women’s History Month, API’s President and CEO, Sheryl Barden, announced that the HR consulting firm is now officially certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE).
— Sheryl Barden, President & CEO, Aviation Personnel International
“At API, we’ve always prided ourselves on being a women-owned small business—long before there were certifications that designated us as such,” explained Sheryl Barden, CAM, the President and CEO of Aviation Personnel International. “That said, we understand that our clients—corporations and high-net-worth aircraft owners—value an increasingly high level of diversity in their supply chain, and we are proud to serve them as a fantastic source for their aviation recruiting needs.”
Based in San Francisco, with regional offices in Minnesota and Arizona, the API team combines its extensive aviation knowledge with its expertise in human resources and executive aviation recruitment, with the goal of providing talent identification and placements, compensation and HR consulting as well as outplacement services for flight departments with one or more aircraft.
About Aviation Personnel International
Founded 50 years ago, Aviation Personnel International (https://www.apiaviation.com) is the longest-running business aviation recruiting firm serving the hiring needs of business aviation and private aviation. A certified Women-Owned Small Business and Women's Business Enterprise, API offers its clients the broadest portfolio of fully vetted candidates, including senior aviation leaders, pilots, maintenance, cabin safety crew, schedulers and dispatchers.
