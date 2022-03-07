Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival Opens Auditions For "Budding Talent Youth Vocal Competition"
Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival auditions for the “Budding Talent Youth Vocal Competition” will be on April 24 at the Richardson Senior Center.RICHARDSON, TEXAS, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival call for local contestant auditions for the “Budding Talent Youth Vocal Competition” opens today. Live auditions will be held on Sunday, April 24 at the Richardson Senior Center and are open to area youth in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Those selected as finalists in each category will compete as part of the Festival at 1 p.m. on May 22 at the Eisemann Center.
Age Categories
• Seedlings: Pre-K through Kindergarten
• Sprouts: Grades 1-3
• Buds: Grades 4-6
• Jr. Wildflowers!: Grades 7-9
• Wildflowers!: Grades 10-12
How To Apply
Young singers interested in participating in the competition must complete the following steps no later than April 18 to receive an invitation to the live auditions:
• Complete the online application form.
• Include a video link to a song performance of their choice, not to exceed one minute in length. Video links from social media sites such as Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, etc., are acceptable, and video submissions are not a pre-screening tool.
• Include a current photo. Photos will be used for contestants selected to participate in the finals program.
Following the live auditions, judges will announce the selected contestants who will advance as finalists.
Contest Rules
• Must be at least 4 years of age to apply.
• Musical accompaniment of an audio track on a mobile device, acoustic guitar, keyboard, or accompanist is allowed at the audition.
• Song selection must be three minutes or less and performed from memory in front of the judges and same age-group peers.
• No vulgar language or profanity is allowed.
• Small vocal ensembles of two to four singers are eligible, but bands may not apply.
• Parents are not allowed into the live audition room with contestants (unless they are the accompanist).
Finalists in each age category will perform on the Songwriter Stage in the Eisemann Center during the Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival on Sunday, May 22 at 1 p.m. Winners in each category will receive prize packages at the end of the final competition.
Festival Hours and Location Information
The annual, three-day event will be held at Galatyn Urban Park, located just north of Galatyn Parkway on the east side of U.S. 75 (Central Expressway) in Richardson.
- Hours for the 2022 festival are:
o Friday, 6 p.m. – midnight,
o Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight, and
o Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Additional details about the “Budding Talent Youth Vocal Competition” may be found at https://wildflowerfestival.com/budding-talent-vocal-competition/. For festival information and to purchase tickets, visit www.wildflowerfestival.com.
About Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival
Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival began in 1993 and is produced by the City of Richardson Parks & Recreation Department. Follow Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival on social media with the official hashtag #WAMFEST22 or visit www.wildflowerfestival.com for more information.
