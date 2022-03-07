Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Economy Keeps Moving Forward with 678,000 New Jobs in February
Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.8 Percent
New jobs mean more consumer spending which is what retailers want to hear.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America received a jolt of great news – employers added 678,000 new jobs in February.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“The American economy keeps showing its strength,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “New jobs mean more consumer spending which is what retailers want to hear.”
Forbes.com reported the job growth numbers in February were the 14th consecutive months of “payroll gains.” Job growth numbers also increased upwards for December-January by 92,000.
“Despite having a tight labor market, the jobs report shows phenomenal growth,” Gould said. “Plus, we now have COVID-19 cases decreasing by 90 percent since mid-January.”
Gould said positive economic news helps businesses make plans to expand.
“I work with CEOs and owners of health and wellness products daily,” Gould said. “They want to expand their presence in the U.S., but many have been skittish during the height of the pandemic.
“Now, we see countries adapting to life with COVID-19,” Gould added. “God willing, we are on the path to normalcy because more than 65 percent of Americans have been fully-vaccinated. You also have millions of people who are protected from the virus because they have been infected during the past two years. Together, America has surpassed the 70 percent number often used for herd immunity."
Gould said all the positive news regarding the U.S. economy and COVID-19 is encouraging manufacturers to launch new products in the U.S.
Gould and his team at Nutritional Products International work with health and wellness brands that want to sell their products to American consumers.
“I developed the 'Evolution of Distribution' platform that brings all aspects of product launches under NPI,” Gould said. “We provide logistical support, FDA regulatory compliance guidance, sales and support staff, and a marketing company that specializes in health and wellness products.”
Gould said the NPI sales team places new products on e-commerce sites, such as Amazon, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, a boutique e-commerce site that specializes in health, wellness, and beauty products.
Gould also has sold top brands to all the major retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, GNC, Vitamin World, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, K-Mart, 7-11, CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens.
“NPI’s veteran retail team works with retail buyers from the major retail chains in the country, such as Walgreens, Meijers, CVS Health, and Walmart,” Gould said, adding that NPI will represent its clients at this month’s ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program.”
ECRM brings retail buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.
Gould said NPI’s comprehensive approach to launching products in the U.S. is a one-stop, turnkey operation that makes it cost-efficient.
“We try to simplify product launches by having everything coordinated by NPI’s team,” Gould added.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
