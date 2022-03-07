Submit Release
Fine Tune Presents to Midwest Food Products Association (MWFPA) Members on Pest Control Savings & Program Improvements

CHICAGO, IL, US, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: 60-minute Webinar: “If You're Looking for Cost Savings and Ways to Improve Your Audit Score, Pest Control Is the Perfect Place to Start”

WHEN: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:00 a.m. EST

WHO: Presented by Keith Robinson, Fine Tune’s Vice President of Pest Control Services, and Rich Young, Fine Tune’s Vice President of Marketing & Communications.

WHY: In a world where a food processor’s audit score means everything, pest control is one of the few prerequisite programs managed almost exclusively by an outside supplier. It's no wonder that two of the top five findings reported on all audits last year were pest control related.

Executives from Fine Tune will share their unique perspective of this category in an open discussion with MWFPA members. A few of the topics teed-up for discussion include:

• How to decipher a pest control service ticket to ensure the provider is meeting standards
• Why RFPs may not be the answer
• Ways to optimize

