Silver Alert- Located- Ruben Gonzles

On Friday 04 March 2022 at approximately 10:30pm Ruben was last seen in the area of West Weldon Avenue and North 18th Avenue. He was last seen wearing an Army green hat, light brown shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes. He is described as a 68 year old Hispanic male being approximately five (5) feet six (6) inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has black/gray hair and brown eyes. Ruben suffers from a medical condition which may cause him to become confused and easily lost. Ruben Gonzales was located safely this morning 3/7/2022. The Silver alert is canceled.