Microbe Formulas Helps Package Over 600 Meals for the Idaho Food Bank

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Local Health Company Lends a Helping Hand and Gives Back to the Community

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, February 23rd, team members from local health company Microbe Formulas spent the afternoon volunteering at the Idaho Food Bank. Microbe employees were joined by 15 other volunteers from all around the county. Together, they were able to package over 600 backpacks filled with a variety of food options for children across the state of Idaho.

Content Manager at Microbe Formulas and volunteer at the Idaho Food Bank, Annalisa Miller, says, “I am always looking for local volunteer opportunities, and the Idaho Food Bank was the perfect choice. The staff was organized and helped volunteers understand the impact we were making. With solving hunger in Idaho being such a big challenge that requires many forms of support, I am so happy that we got the opportunity to be a part of that solution.”

In 2021, the Idaho Food Bank distributed over 30.8 million pounds of food statewide. Among their network of 465+ distribution partners, more than 197,000 people have been served at any given month. With the estimation of 1 in 8 children in Idaho being food insecure, volunteers and donations are important in aiding those struggling in the community.

The Idaho Food Bank relies on corporate donations and community volunteers to continuously package and distribute thousands of meals to Idahoans in need every day. Microbe Formulas, headquartered just two miles down the road from the main location of the Idaho Food Bank, is now added to that list of selfless volunteers.

Christina Riley, Director of Events for Microbe Formulas, shares, “Here at Microbe, we are always looking for ways to give back to our community and get involved. We encouraged team members to take a moment in their day to donate their time to help a greater cause, and these team members did exactly that.”

To help the Idaho Food Bank in solving hunger — including food donations, monetary donations, and volunteering — check out their get involved page on their website.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.