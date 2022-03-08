Shield Roof Solutions Introduces New 30 Foot Roofing Kits for Weather-Proof Shelter
Enhancing weather-proof shelter options for its customers nationwide, Shield Roof Solutions recently introduced two new 30-foot roofing kits that can withstand winds up to 115 miles per hour. The durable kits include a gambrel and a gable roof style, both designed for quick and easy construction. Shield Roof Solutions continues to expand its substantial line of roofing kits, covers and awnings for effective outdoor shelter and protection.
Both new kits are made with American steel and come with a 20-year guarantee; they can be assembled, disassembled, transported and reassembled with ease. The kits can also be combined end to end to increase length with roofs that attach to container pin points for a strong and secure attachment.
“As more of our customers share their preference for customizable roofing kits, we are pleased to expand our impressive slate of options to meet a full range of outdoor needs and interests,” said Marc Niemann, General Manager of Shield Roof Solutions. “Thanks to our world-class team, we now offer more roofing kits than ever ahead of the busy spring and summer season.”
Both kits are now available at https://shieldup.co/. In most cases, the roof kits are available in standard acrylic galvalume finish or the choice of 13 paint colors.
The new GM30 roofing kit features a gambrel roof with 30 feet of space and a snow load of 30 pounds per square foot. It retails for $11,700.
Likewise, the GB46 has a gable-style roof with 30 feet of space and a snow load of 33 pounds per square foot, now retailing for $10,500.
About Shield Roof Solutions
The company behind PODROOF kits, Shield Roof Solutions offers custom roofing products recognized for their strength, security and durability. For more information or to place an order, please visit www.shieldup.co
