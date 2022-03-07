Submit Release
February 2022 All Hands Herald 

StowThe February 2022 All Hands Herald is online! The latest edition of the news magazine for the Massachusetts Fire Service explores the master plan for the DFS Bridgewater campus, recaps the 32nd Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards, and has information on the requirement for listed anti-freeze in sprinkler system, three important fire service milestones, fire investigations, brush fire dangers, a Young Hero award, and much more. 

Please help us to help you. Take our short reader engagement survey to share your thoughts on the magazine and help us keep it relevant to your needs, interests, and reading habits! Thank you.

The All Hands Herald is published three times per year and welcomes contributions from the fire service. To submit an article, contact Department of Fire Services PIO Jake Wark at jake.wark@mass.gov.

