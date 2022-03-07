Fatal Fire in Marstons Mills Does Not Appear Suspicious 

MARSTONS MILLS — A fire in Marstons Mills that claimed one adult’s life last night does not appear suspicious, said Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Chief Michael J. Winn, Barnstable Police Chief Matthew K. Sonnabend, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

“I want to extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones as they confront this tragedy,” said Chief Winn. “As we investigate the exact cause of last night’s fire, I also want to remind everyone in the community that working smoke alarms and home escape plans are some of the most valuable tools in surviving a fire.”

“Modern fires burn much faster than they did decades ago because of changes in construction and manufacturing, and you could have less than three minutes to escape,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Working smoke alarms on every level of the home and a practiced home escape plan that includes two ways out can reduce your risk of injury or worse.”

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department, Barnstable Police Department, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office. The investigation determined that the point of origin was between the basement and first floor at the front of the single-story home. The cause remains under investigation.

Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters responded to the area of Lakeside Drive following a passerby’s 9-1-1 call at about 8:00 last night. They observed heavy smoke and flames on arrival and fought for about an hour before it was extinguished. The fire departments of Cotuit and West Barnstable provided mutual aid at the scene and stations were covered by the Hyannis, Mashpee, and West Barnstable fire departments.

###