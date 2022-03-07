Blockchain Based Multi-Metaverse Creator Platform FLUX, Rebrand to CRETA
FLUX, a blockchain based metaverse creator platform of the global metaverse service company Flux Drive, announced that it will rebrand its brand to "CRETA.DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLUX, a blockchain-based metaverse creator platform of the global metaverse service company Flux Drive, announced that it will rebrand its brand to "CRETA.
A company official said, "The rebrand was decided in order to better emphasize a creator platform to provide a framework to create an infinite number of contents so anyone can create and share the multiverse, much like a clay frame creating an infinite number of shapes.”
CRETA consists of a team of veteran producers and developers who previously worked at Microsoft and SEGA, along with experts in the blockchain field, to service a decentralized metaverse platform where both gamers and professional Game Studios can service NFT games and supply new forms of gaming services. CRETA is based on Locus Chain blockchain that provides both Decentralization and Scalability. CRETA, a decentralized metaverse platform that maintains a huge number of users to freely create an ecosystem uses Locus Chain to solve the problem of transmission speed and NFT issuance and transaction fees.
Locus Chain is a fully decentralized public blockchain platform and is the most suitable blockchain for CRETA, a decentralized metaverse service that involves vast amount of users to freely create an ecosystem.
Flux Drive, which services the CRETA platform, signed a partnership contract with CCR, a developer of the legendary game franchise ‘Fortress Series’ with a pool of 24 million users, in February, and blockchain giant Arben Kane is one of the co-founder and executive.
A CRETA official said, "CRETA represents a metamaterial, which goes beyond the properties found in nature, to create anything. It represents a new metamaterial that can create a world full of shining beauty, ingenious fun, and endless exchanges. CRETA is a Creators Multi-metaverse platform where anyone creates a unique space to jump in and socialize immediately and for everyone to enjoy.
