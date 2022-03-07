Secondary Road Fund Distribution Committee will meet in Des Moines March 10

AMES, Iowa – March 3, 2022 – The Secondary Road Fund Distribution Committee (SRFDC) will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Veterans Memorial Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, Room 402, 833 Fifth Ave., in Des Moines, Iowa.

AGENDA

Introduction of Committee Members Approval of the Aug. 26, 2021 Minutes Review of the SRFDC Formula Review of Annual SRFDC Data Update Process/2020 Census Data Update on Road Use Tax Revenue Projections Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act-Federal Funding Update Committee Membership and election of Chair and Vice-Chair Other Business Adjourn

For more information, contact Craig Markley, Iowa Department of Transportation, by phone at 515-239-1027 or email craig.markley@iowadot.us.

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact the Civil Rights Bureau by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.

#

The intent of the Secondary Road Fund Distribution Committee is to determine a methodology to distribute secondary road funds and farm-to-market funds. The methodology was to be phased in over a five-year term period beginning July 1, 2006 (Iowa Code 312.3C). Most recently, the mission of the committee is to review and revise the secondary road and farm-to-market distribution factor formulas.