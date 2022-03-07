Public input requested for proposed bridge replacement on U.S. 63 in Bremer County

AMES, Iowa – March 7, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed bridge replacement on U.S. 63 over Crane Creek, 1.5 miles south of Iowa 188.

The proposed project involves replacing the existing 73’ x 30’ steel girder bridge with a triple 12’ x 10’ x 141’ reinforced concrete box.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2024.

Through traffic on U.S. 63 will be maintained during construction. For more information, see the website listed below.

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed bridge project, contact Pete Hjelmstad, field services coordinator, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401, phone 641-423-7584 or 800-477-4368, email pete.hjelmstad@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by March 28, 2022 to be considered.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new “Map Search” feature. We are piloting REACH, a mobile web app that gives you a new way to stay involved and interact with Iowa DOT projects. Create your REACH account at this link: https://reach.iowadotpi.com/. Then, use the REACH app to easily submit comments, register for public meetings or view the “At Your Own Pace” online meetings without logging into the system again. Because it’s optimized for use on a mobile device, commenting and keeping up to date on Iowa DOT projects will be more convenient than ever. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4705.

