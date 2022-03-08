Lotte Chemical USA Selects Antea Inspection Data Management Software (IDMS) with Risk Based Inspection (RBI)

Antea's Asset Integrity Management Software Program was chosen for its Flexible RBI, Competitive Price point

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lotte Chemical USA, a major chemical company with global production facilities, has selected Antea’s asset integrity management (AIM) software to manage their mechanical integrity in Westlake, Louisiana. Lotte required a robust mechanical integrity software with proven inspection data management (IDMs) and risk based inspection (RBI) capabilities.

Antea’s software was selected for its technically advanced and customizable features as well as the detailed knowledge and customer driven focus of the staff. The flexibility of Antea risk based inspection (RBI) to comply with API 581 as well as more scenario and event-based risk mitigation specific to a chemical facility made it ideal for Lotte’s project. Antea was selected for its advanced digital offering and risk visualization which will heighten detailed understanding of the project’s inherent risk, thereby empowering proactive maintenance at the facilities.

“Antea has an enthusiastic and knowledgeable staff,” said Samel Gauspohl of Lotte Chemical. “Every question Lotte has is always promptly answered with a detailed and effective response. The economics and timeline of the project were at least two-fold better than what the competitors were offering.”

“We are honored to be working with such a global leader in chemical production as Lotte Chemical USA,” said Floyd Baker, VP Antea North America. “We are ready to help them significantly reduce time and costs while optimizing their access to data.”

