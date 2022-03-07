# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 2

02-28-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed Dennis Lee (43) and Kirk Springer (57) both of Danforth for receiving stolen property after a traffic stop in Danforth for a trailer with no plate hauling a motorcycle. Trooper Kim Sawyer ran the motorcycle plate and confirmed the VIN. It came back as stolen from Prentiss.

03-04-22

Trooper Travis Chapman conducted a traffic stop in Sullivan on a vehicle for several defects. As a result of the roadside investigation the operator, Brock Ray (25) of Trenton was arrested for Giving a False Name, Violating Conditions of Release and Possession of a Schedule W Drug.

03-05-22

Trooper Einar Mattson arrested Ernest Morse (36) of Lamoine on a warrant for FTA – Unpaid Restitution. Morse was also charged with Operating After Suspension and Attaching False Plates

Sergeant Jeff Ingemi summonsed William Townsend (19) of Calais for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol after responding to a crash in Calais where Townsend went through a stop sign and drove into a building. Border Patrol and Calais Fire/Rescue assisted.