QA Consultants Now Accepting Digital Currency for Services and Payments

Crypto currencies

QA Consultants is now accepting crypto payments based on increasing demands from clients in several crypto and blockchain businesses.

Allowing our customers to have the flexibility to make payments in this manner is just the first step as we look at the future of smart contracts and other distributed ledger technologies...” — Brian Bernknopf, US Managing Director

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QA Consultants, North America’s largest independent software quality engineering services firm, announced today it has implemented procedures and technology to accept crypto payments based on the increasing demand from clients in several crypto and blockchain businesses. QA Consultants has seen the demand for its services in various cryptocurrency engagements grow and says it plans to continue servicing the quality engineering needs for similar customers going forward.

Brian Bernknopf, US Managing Director and leader of QA Consultants’ Blockchain initiatives said: “As we have seen the number of our blockchain and crypto projects rise this year, so has the number of requests to support these types of transactions. We will continue to evaluate and evolve our strategies as the market changes. Allowing our customers to have the flexibility to make payments in this manner and our ability to pay vendors this way is just the first step as we look at the future of smart contracts and other distributed ledger technologies and the requests our customers have for us.”

Crypto and Blockchain related business continues to accelerate as customer projects become more diverse, and as such, it is only natural that QA Consultants will continue to evolve to meet the unique needs of its customers and vendors. According to the CoinDesk 2021 Annual Crypto Review, the total volume of crypto payments increased by 100%. Bitcoin alone surpassed PayPal in terms of quarterly volume processed by 61%. Major brands around the world are now accepting crypto including Microsoft, Starbucks, Amazon and many more. A recent HSB nationwide survey conducted by Zogby Analytics revealed that at least one-third or around 36% of small to medium-sized businesses in the United States now accept Bitcoin as payment for goods and services.

Though QA Consultants forecasts less than 5% of annual revenue coming from Crypto at this point, it will continue to accept and evaluate payment options as new opportunities arise. With the proliferation of decentralized finance technologies, products, and services, cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular and available to mainstream customers. QA Consultants is determined to evolve its business practices and services offerings as transaction and payments methods change, but more importantly, as our customer’s application technology evolves in this space as well, requiring continued focus on quality, scalability, and security.

About QA Consultants

QA Consultants is North America’s largest and oldest independent software quality engineering services firm. QA Consultants provides an alternative onshore delivery model with a professional team whose careers are dedicated to Quality Engineering and supported by leading automation and proprietary QA frameworks. Traditional software testing services include functional (manual and automated) testing, performance engineering, inclusivity/accessibility, audit/advisory, and application security vulnerability among other QA disciplines.

QA Consultants operates a robust emerging technologies practice that has partnered with Canadian government research agencies and institutions with a focus on quality engineering solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles, AI and blockchain technologies. QA Consultants offers managed services and outcome-based programs as well as traditional T&M and fixed price engagements. Over 27 years, QA Consultants has consistently proven that independent QA is cost-effective, value-based, and efficient. QA Consultants is industry agnostic, with deep roots in Banking, Insurance, Retail, Government, Software/Technology, and Transportation.

QA Consultants - Driving the World Forward