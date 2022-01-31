James Pulley Joins QA Consultants to Lead Performance Engineering

James Pulley as Chief Performance Officer

QA Consultants announced today that nationally recognized performance engineering practitioner James Pulley has joined as Chief Performance Officer.

All customers deserve highly performant experiences." — James Pulley

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QA Consultants, North America’s largest quality engineering services firm, announced today that nationally recognized author, podcaster, and performance engineering practitioner James Pulley has joined as Chief Performance Officer. James brings a wealth of experience to the market and, for over three decades, held various training, leadership, and delivery positions for enterprises and consultancies. James will continue to run and produce his podcasts (available at https://www.perfbytes.com) and publish books for the performance community.

At QA Consultants, James will be responsible for the management and growth of their performance engineering practice, staff development, and client management. James will be leading new solutions for QA Consultants’ customers focused on outcome-based managed services projects. James Pulley said: “All customers and consumers of software, especially today’s hyperconnected web and mobile interactions, deserve highly performant experiences. QA Consultants’ clients should be provided solutions based on outcomes, the value received, and the revenue returned through rigorous performance engineering. I am delighted to join a company that is forward-thinking and focused on customer success and innovation. Truly, a win-win!”

For the majority of the last 30 years, James has focused his career on helping companies identify performance improvements well beyond the scope of performance testing. His engineering approach focuses on design analysis and pattern recognition during the development of large-scale software projects. This model prioritizes defect prevention over defect detection. “James will be a tremendous addition to our team as we continue our focus in 2022 to provide the most pragmatic and cost-effective solutions to our clients and their customers. James has set himself apart from the traditional models of performance testing through a dedicated focus on improving performance during the lifecycle of systems development, often without the expense of testing. He has been a great leader and mentor to many in the industry and I am delighted to add yet another item of value for our customers to benefit from going forward.” said Brian Bernknopf, Managing Director of QA Consultants.

QA Consultants is North America’s largest quality engineering services firm. QA Consultants provides an alternative onshore delivery model with a professional team whose careers are dedicated to Quality Engineering and supported by leading automation and proprietary QA frameworks. Traditional software testing services include functional (manual and automated) testing, performance engineering, inclusivity/accessibility, audit/advisory, and application security vulnerability among other QA disciplines. QA Consultants has proven, independent QA is cost-effective, value-based, and efficient. QA Consultants operates an emerging technologies practice with a focus on quality engineering solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles, AI, and blockchain. QA Consultants offers managed services and outcome-based programs as well as traditional T&M and fixed price engagements.