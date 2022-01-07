Performance Engineering influencer, Scott Moore, set to kick-off Performance Tour 2022

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TORONTO AND TEXAS

Performance expert Scott Moore announced the return of the Performance Tour. This multi-city tour brings together professionals in the fields of testing, software automation, DevOps, and all things performance engineering. This tour is an informal discussion on a variety of trending topics.

In 2022, tour attendees can expect Moore to meet with one or more designated subject matter experts for one-on-one interviews.

The Performance Tour will cover such topics as:

- Performance Engineering / Testing

- Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM)

- Application Performance Monitoring (APM), Observability

- AIOps (both at the practitioner and executive levels)

"I'm very happy to be back on the road in 2022 for the Performance Tour,” said Moore. “During the tour, I want to will elevate performance engineering beyond just a 'non-functional' designation into something all companies place a high value on, whether it be Cloud Native, DevOps, Agile, or something else."

This Performance Tour 2022 is sponsored by two companies, Tricentis, the leader in continuous testing, and QA Consultants, North America’s largest independent software testing firm. The two companies have chosen to sponsor this tour to create a platform to serve an unmet market need to share ideas amongst the performance and development testing community.

“We’re delighted to partner with Scott Moore Consulting on the Performance Tour. Sponsoring the tour was a natural fit to support this initiative for the greater Quality and Performance engineering community. This fits our mission of educating and informing to improve the craft of quality throughout our industry,” said Brian Bernknopf, Managing Director of QA Consultants.

“There is a growing need to deliver new software and applications at an increasingly faster speed while ensuring release cycles perform and scale without negatively impacting business productivity. We see further education and dialogue on the issues facing modern enterprises from a testing perspective as an important means to break through these challenges. The Performance Tour brings together key members of the community on the front lines of testing and development. We are looking forward to the collaboration with Scott Moore and bringing the topic of performance engineering to the forefront,” said Darren Beck, Chief Marketing Officer at Tricentis.

Tour details: https://theperformancetour.com

About QA Consultants

QA Consultants (http://www.qaconsultants.com) is North America’s largest and oldest independent software quality engineering services firm. QA Consultants provides an alternative onshore delivery model with a professional team whose careers are dedicated to Quality Engineering and supported by leading automation and proprietary QA frameworks. Traditional software testing services include functional (manual and automated) testing, performance engineering, inclusivity/accessibility, audit/advisory, and application security vulnerability among other QA disciplines.

QA Consultants has proven independent QA is cost-effective, value-based, and efficient. QA Consultants operates an emerging technologies practice with a focus on quality engineering solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles, AI, and blockchain. QA Consultants offers managed services and outcome-based programs as well as traditional T&M and fixed price engagements.

Media Contact

Lidia Le François

QA Consultants

llefrancois@qaconsultants.com

https://qaconsultants.com/

About Scott Moore

Scott Moore is a Performance Evangelist/Advocate, with over 28 years of IT experience with various platforms and technologies. Few people have the experiential knowledge and subject matter expertise that he does. He has worked with some of the largest applications and infrastructures in the world. He is one of the few thought leaders in this space that is engaging with the community at this level.

About Tricentis

Tricentis is the global leader in enterprise continuous testing, widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing platform provides a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Tricentis is widely recognized as the leader by major industry analysts, including being named the leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant five years in a row. Tricentis has more than 2,100 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Accenture, Nationwide Insurance, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone.

Media Contact:

Erica Coleman

Tricentis

e.coleman@tricentis.com

https://www.tricentis.com/