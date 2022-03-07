Juno Financial Group Announces New Hires & Promotion on Leadership Team

Juno Financial Group

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juno Financial Group, a Richmond, Va.-based firm specializing in wealth and asset management, financial planning and 401k management, has announced new hires and a promotion to support the company’s strategic growth initiatives for 2022.

* Patricia “Patty” L. Lumpkin was hired as Relationship Manager

* Brett A. Corsello was hired as Portfolio Manager

* Peggy Roisch was hired as Retirement Plan Specialist

* James “Jimmy” M. Gift, Jr. was promoted to Partner

Patty Lumpkin has nearly 35 years of experience in wealth management, primarily with large banks in the financial industry. She joined the team at Juno Financial Group after her most recent role as a financial advisor with the investment division of Atlantic Union Bank. She received a bachelor’s degree in business management from Radford University.

Brett Corsello, CFA, CAIA, brings over eight years of asset management and financial services experience to the team. Prior to joining Juno Financial Group in 2021, Brett served as director in the risk and valuation group at EJF Capital in Arlington, Va. While there, he managed the company’s valuation process and assisted with the risk management of the company’s alternative investment strategies. He earned a BBA in finance from James Madison University, is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst.

Peggy Roisch joined Juno Financial Group in 2022 and brings more than 30 years of experience in employee benefit plan operations, most recently as director of services for a large national Third-Party Administrator (TPA) where she managed 500 plans and eight consultants. She earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and management from the business school at James Madison University.

Jimmy Gift, CFP, has been a valued member of Juno Financial Group team since 2016. As a Partner, he plays an integral role in client financial planning and helps lead the firm’s business development and financial education programs. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Washington & Lee University.

“We are delighted to welcome Patty, Brett and Peggy to our talented team and congratulations to Jimmy on his well-deserved promotion,” said Paul J. Melnick, Jr., Principal at Juno Financial Group. “I trust these dedicated leaders and know they are committed to our mission of providing exceptional retirement plan management for employers, as well as offering comprehensive wealth planning for individuals and families. Juno Financial Group looks forward to a robust growth trajectory in 2022 and beyond.”