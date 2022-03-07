DNREC Reopens Port Mahon Fishing Pier After Emergency Repairs

The Port Mahon Fishing Pier has been repaired and reopened by DNREC ahead of the 2022 fishing season. /DNREC photo

The Port Mahon Fishing Pier has been reopened after completion of emergency repairs, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. The pier, located off Port Mahon Road east of Dover, was closed last fall for repairs to a broken support pile. The broken support pile has been repaired and several of the pier’s lateral timber bracing beams replaced. The repairs were completed ahead of schedule and in time for the 2022 fishing season.

For more information, call the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries section at 302-739-9914.

