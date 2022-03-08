ProHance Explained — In 5 Steps
BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance is a new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform. It provides actionable insights for smarter decisions in a complex, distributed, and hybrid workforce.
Software features include real-time intelligence; scalability; robust analytics and integrations; easy to deploy; fits into multiple environments and is user friendly
5 things to know about ProHance -
* It enables organizations to get future-ready - helping teams to be connected visible, engaged, and optimized.
* Benefit realization: increases your profitability, while improving employee engagement and productivity.
* Various case studies have shown that workforce productivity by 30%; time efficiency by 15%; overtime cost by 75% decrease and return on investment within 3 months.
* Comprehensive suite of modules designed to cater to a wide variety of use cases such as work time, work output, workflow management, advanced analytics, asset optimization, screen recording, and face recognition.
* The modules are as follows: work time module - provides actionable insights on work-related time metrics (activity dashboard, workload analysis, attendance, timesheet, and current activity); work output module - compare key business metrics against time metrics (provides output comparison, inter-team comparison, inter-operator comparison, normalization, target vs achievement, 3rd party integration) advanced analytics module - provides lean management and deep analytics on-time metrics (benefit realization calculator along with ‘what if’ scenarios; distribution analysis, activity-based variation, top, and bottom users); workflow module - provides a comprehensive work management platform (job prioritization, real-time task tracking, advanced allocation, powerful reporting engine, measure service level, quality parameters); asset optimization module - maximize usage of your IT infrastructure (measure utilization, automated asset, seat utilization, in-focus software usage, endpoint actions, identify restricted software).
ProHance caters to industries such as banks, financial services, healthcare(RCM), IT, telecommunications, manufacturing, logistics, retail and is used by 190,000+ users across the globe in over 24+ countries.
