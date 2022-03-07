Customer Convenience Shapes The Computer Peripheral Equipment Market Outlook And Services

Computer Peripheral Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Computer Peripheral Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portable folding keyboards are increasingly becoming popular in the global computer peripheral equipment market due to small size and convenience it offers. These keyboards can be connected to devices such as phones, computers, and tablets and are the same size as a regular keyboard when unfolded. Portable folding keyboards are generally compatible with all major operating systems such as Windows, Android and iOS and can be charged using a USB port shaping the computer peripheral equipment market outlook. Some of the portable folding keyboards include Microsoft's Universal Foldable Keyboard, iClever wireless folding keyboard, IKOS foldable keyboard.

Major players covered in the global computer peripheral equipment industry are Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, HP, Dell Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corp, America Movil, Fujifilm Corporation, Asustek Computer Inc., Sharp Corporation, and Brother Industries, Ltd.

The global computer peripheral equipment market size is expected to grow from $666.29 billion in 2021 to $704.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The computer peripheral equipment market is expected to reach $839.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Data volume generated from personal devices and various business operations in many industries is rapidly increasing; this is expected to drive the demand for storage devices during the forecast period. For instance, the total data generated worldwide is projected to reach 163 zettabytes (ZB) by 2025. In order to manage this rising data volume, the demand for storage devices from both corporate and individual customers is expected to drive the computer peripheral equipment market in the forecast period.

TBRC’s global computer peripheral equipment industry analysis report is segmented by type into mouse, keyboard, monitor, printer, scanner, by connectivity into wired, wireless, by end-use into residential, commercial.



Computer Peripheral Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Mouse, Keyboard, Monitor, Printer, Scanner), By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 provides a computer peripheral equipment market overview, forecast computer peripheral equipment market size and computer peripheral equipment market growth for the whole market, computer peripheral equipment market segments, computer peripheral equipment market geographies, computer peripheral equipment market trends, computer peripheral equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

