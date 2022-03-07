Drivers are Crying Out for a Fuel Duty Cut Now & for the Treasury to Urgently Implement PumpWatch
Record Pump Prices are Hurting 37m Drivers and the Economy
We are reliably informed petrol and diesel prices are to rocket even further by 10p to 20p per litre this coming week.
The extra VAT generated in the last year and the coming months because of the record prices at the pumps is more than enough to give drivers some respite, and cut Fuel Duty by 5p. This would bring pump prices in line with the average of Europe and make businesses more competitive and viable in a post Covid recovery phase.
Germany prices diesel 10p, France 7p, Italy 8p, Ireland 15p, Spain 29p, Slovakia 31p, USA 76p, Netherlands 8p ALL less than the UK, mainly due to these countries recognising that this fuel type drives the economy.
Even considering exchange rate changes since 2014 when the dollar price for a barrel of Brent Oil was similar to current prices, diesel and petrol are 10p to 14p per litre HIGHER NOW than necessary. For the driver of the average family car that is an eye watering £7.70 more than is both honest and fair.
Road Haulage Costs are Crippling
A fighting fit resilient road freight and logistics sector is essential too, not only to keep Britain moving, but to help build back better as we return to normality following the pandemic. Without your support through the introduction of an essential user rebate, we run the very real risk that as hauliers continue to be hit with sky high diesel prices during a cost-of-living crisis, the industry’s economic future will become ever more uncertain.
With over half of the cost of a litre of diesel accounted for by tax, we firmly believe that action should be taken to back UK hauliers and keep consumer prices under control through the introduction of an essential user rebate of 15p per litre. This step would mirror an approach taken by many other European nations including Spain, France and Italy which has proved successful.
PumpWatch
For over a decade of campaigning for FairFuelUK, I have witnessed the insidious unchecked fleecing of UK drivers. Our nation’s commercial, community, social heartbeat and our right of travel choice have been so relentlessly demonised and ruthlessly exploited, it has become an institutionalised commercial and fiscal fixation to implement a tsunami of anti-driver policies. And it seems, there are more to come.
The exploitation of drivers is running even more rampant, with businesses shameless without any compunction using the Ukrainian Conflict to line their pockets. THIS HAS TO STOP!
In Drumchapel, Glasgow, a BP garage (see image below) has just hiked diesel from 159.9p to 173.9p per litre. What is the basis for that increase and why yet again are diesel drivers being exploited more than petrol users?
There has to be transparency in the way petrol and diesel prices are reached as ‘global market commodity costs and exchange rates ‘legitimately’ fluctuate.
Why is the Treasury, and they know full well, not acting to check uncontrolled profiteering is damaging the economy, hitting the already highest taxed drivers in the world, and fuelling inflation?
Surely the lack of any monetary help for drivers, is not down to the £2bn gargantuan pile of extra VAT the Treasury has relished due to a fortunate high cost of filling up.
If gas, electricity, water and telecoms get price protection bodies, why shouldn’t motorists have one too? We need ‘PumpWatch’ now, to ensure pricing fairness for both consumers and hardworking fuel retailers too. Most of the profiteering is at wholesale level not by small independent retailers, who are also victims of the greedy fuel supply chain.
It really is time, the Government recognise that reducing the cost of living, should be their prime focus. Cutting Fuel Duty by at least 5p per litre, before pump prices become increasingly more un-affordable and even more debilitating for your constituents, it is the morally and fiscally, right thing to do.
Please will you call on the Treasury to cut Fuel Duty and implement PumpWatch immediately.
Robert Halfon's PumpWatch EDM
https://edm.parliament.uk/early-day-motion/59364/campaign-to-introduce-a-pumpwatch-body-for-fair-fuel-prices
Please Contact: Howard Cox, Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign and the Secretary to the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers
Contact: howard@fairfueluk.com
Tel: 0751542161
Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps with a continual call for PumpWatch. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users. https://fairfueluk.com
Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £110bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator, fuel tax today would be 90p/lt rather than 57.95p/lt. Today we would be paying £1.80+ per litre at the pumps had FairFuelUK not fought for the World's highest taxed drivers. Because of the Campaign, inflation is down 6.7% and £24bn has been put back into consumer spending each and every year since 2011.
FairFuelUK is a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return, warrants the need for FairFuelUK.
For 12 years, this award winning campaign is funded by the RHA, and previously by Logistics UK and other respected organisations, 1.7m supporters and 146 MPs . FairFuelUK is fronted by the Campaign's Founder Howard Cox. Funding is through support from key founding backers the FTA (Logistics UK), RHA and regular donations from supporters. Previous backers have included the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and many others.
Howard Cox
