Lit Support 365 Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer
Lit Support 365 continues to show growth. New Chief Operating Officer for 2022.
Our people are the lifeblood of our company and Sarah is the perfect COO to orchestrate our operational success. This is just the next step in our evolution.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lit Support 365, is proud to announce and welcome Sarah Fruchey as Chief Operating Officer. Sarah will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of the business. She will head the design and implementation of business operations, establish policies that promote our company culture and vision.
— Chris Waters, Founder and CEO of Lit Support 365
Sarah Fruchey has been in the legal field for over a decade. She started out in civil law and moved into federal law then into general litigation, touching on many different fields of law. She attended CU-Denver for her paralegal certificate, Oregon State University for her Advanced Paralegal Certificate and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Her experience working as trained victim’s advocate and mediator for a mediation company spanning the globe brings a unique experience to the LS365 team. Sarah has a wide variety of legal experience from indigent defense to white collar law and everything in between.
When asked, CEO Chris Waters stated, “Our people are the lifeblood of our company and Sarah is the perfect COO to orchestrate our operational success. We’ve grown to this point thanks to our hard work and dedication to our customer service and Sarah is going to ensure we take that service to yet another level. This is just the next step in our evolution.”
