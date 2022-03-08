CoreStack NextGen Cloud Governance Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace
CoreStack enables Continuous and Autonomous Cloud Governance at Scale for Google Cloud
We’re pleased to have CoreStack’s solution now available on Google Cloud Marketplace and to provide customers with security, operational technologies and support they need to succeed in the cloud.”BELLEVUE, WA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced the availability of its AI-powered, multi-cloud governance solution on Google Cloud Marketplace. CoreStack customers can now take advantage of the Google Cloud Marketplace to deploy ML-based, proactive, streamlined management and operations on Google Cloud.
— Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives, Google Cloud
Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.
The CoreStack platform, built on cloud-native services, augments Google Cloud by empowering enterprises to achieve security and compliance, enhance cloud operational efficiencies as well as optimize costs. It applies a Cloud-as-Code approach that leverages deep AI/ML, declarative definitions, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology. Customers can leverage CoreStack’s powerful cloud governance offerings — FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps — on Google Cloud to govern operations, security, cost, access, and resources across multiple cloud accounts.
“It’s an imperative, today, to effectively govern cloud resources and ensure adherence to corporate guidelines, budgets, and overall security,” said Parul Chheda, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at CoreStack. “With CoreStack available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, enterprises will have a new way to accelerate their digital transformation through deeper cloud visibility, preventative governance guardrails, and automatic remediation.”
"As organizations move along their digital transformation journeys, they require solutions that enable governance at cloud-scale,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives, Google Cloud. "We’re pleased to have CoreStack’s solution now available on Google Cloud Marketplace and to provide customers with security and operational technologies and support they need to succeed in the cloud."
To learn more about CoreStack on Google Cloud Marketplace, visit the listing here. More information about CoreStack can be found at www.corestack.io.
About CoreStack
CoreStack, an AI-powered next generation multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud on their terms by helping them rapidly achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes across FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps, such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources. CoreStack also assures 100% compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS. CoreStack helps enterprises actualize cloud governance best practice guidelines by implementing a well-architected framework that bridges any gaps in the architecture and promotes preventive and detective governance. To-date, CoreStack has helped enterprises govern over $1 billion in cloud consumption annually. The company is backed by the world's leading global venture investors and strategic advisors including the ex-CIO of Microsoft and ex-CEO of Wipro. For more information, visit www.corestack.io
