Business Reporter: The case for independent voice assistants

How a branded voice assistant can drive innovation and business valueLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Industry View piece published on Business Reporter, SoundHound talks about how customer interaction with voice assistants can be turned into a powerful brand experience. As voice assistants are increasingly augmenting humans as greeters, call centre agents, sales representatives and order takers, customers encounter a growing number of them across their journeys. Voice assistants are already in a growing number of new car models and are becoming the preferred interface for many IoT devices, where the room for keyboards and screens is limited.
But businesses that simply adopt the voice assistants of large consumer technology providers, rather than building a more customised experience of their own, leave behind the opportunity to strengthen the bond customers have with their brand. Meanwhile, integrating a branded voice assistant into the customer experience can strengthen brand recognition and loyalty – especially if the brand name is used as the assistant’s wake word. Owning the voice experience means that all the customer data captured by the device can be leveraged by the brand to customise their voice assistant and improve the customer experience. When integrated with the overall brand experience, voice assistants can demonstrate the same kind of consistency across all channels as the visual representations of the brand. The brand’s own voice assistant will be able to deliver responses based on targeted and custom content domains.
To read the SoundHound and Opus Research research report and discover how business leaders in 8 industries are approaching their voice AI strategies , click here.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About SoundHound
SoundHound Inc., a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, offers an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, SoundHound’s advanced voice AI platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to interact with products and services like they interact with each other—by speaking naturally. SoundHound is trusted by companies around the globe, including Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Deutsche Telekom, Snap, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis. www.soundhound.com
