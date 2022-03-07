Cinema8, the Video Platform that’s Going to Change the Way Videos are Made and Consumed

Cinema8 Interactive Video Cinema8 Interactive Video Cinema8 Interactive Video

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinema8 provides interactive videos – here, from passive watching, the viewers actually get to choose what happens in the video.Videos made interactive - Real world examples:Embed a small quiz in the video – great for online learning, e-learning, customer services.Embed a small game – great for teaching children and entertainment.E-commerce add-ons – embed a product in a video along with prices and buy link!Subscribe to a newsletterMake recipe ingredients list clickable!Collect any other user information from the viewerSurvey creation, gamification, scores, interactive interviews, etc.Cinema8‘s Cool FeaturesAdd Links, link webpagesAdd information cardsWidgets – overlays, text effects, visual effects, and more.Customizable widgets - Users can create their own widgets too!Advanced features:Dynamic DubbingStoryboarding by linking questions with videos360 degree video storytelling - making plus add links, cards and webpages to restaurants, pubs visited!Working with layersIntegrate other video accounts like YouTube with Cinema8Publish via – link, social media, scorm learning packageQuote: “Over 95% of companies that have used interactive videos consider them highly effective. Cinema8 is a powerful tool to simplify interactive video making at an affordable price.”For Users:More funMore controlBetter memorizationEasy shoppingEasy feedbackEnterprise user features:Enterprise tube for publishing one’s own streamsInteractive live streamingVideo analytics, CDNBusiness results:44% more viewing times3x more engagement10x higher click through rates11% increase in ROIMade to be easy for everyoneFor novices - No coding – drag and dropFor everyone - Customizable widgets and a widget library to choose fromFull power unleashed - For programmers – use it as a complete video production environment with html, css and java. Create own widgetQuote - “We deliver a brand new video experience by managing video, video hosting, interactive videos with drag & drop tools, video personalization and editing, storytelling, video portal, enterprise tube, advanced metrics and more.”

Cinema8 Interactive Video Platform