Cinema8, the Video Platform that’s Going to Change the Way Videos are Made and Consumed
Cinema8 provides interactive videos – here, from passive watching, the viewers actually get to choose what happens in the video.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinema8 provides interactive videos – here, from passive watching, the viewers actually get to choose what happens in the video.
Videos made interactive - Real world examples:
Embed a small quiz in the video – great for online learning, e-learning, customer services.
Embed a small game – great for teaching children and entertainment.
E-commerce add-ons – embed a product in a video along with prices and buy link!
Make recipe ingredients list clickable!
Collect any other user information from the viewer
Survey creation, gamification, scores, interactive interviews, etc.
Cinema8‘s Cool Features
Add Links, link webpages
Add information cards
Widgets – overlays, text effects, visual effects, and more.
Customizable widgets - Users can create their own widgets too!
Advanced features:
Dynamic Dubbing
Storyboarding by linking questions with videos
360 degree video storytelling - making plus add links, cards and webpages to restaurants, pubs visited!
Working with layers
Integrate other video accounts like YouTube with Cinema8
Publish via – link, social media, scorm learning package
Quote: “Over 95% of companies that have used interactive videos consider them highly effective. Cinema8 is a powerful tool to simplify interactive video making at an affordable price.”
For Users:
More fun
More control
Better memorization
Easy shopping
Easy feedback
Enterprise user features:
Enterprise tube for publishing one’s own streams
Interactive live streaming
Video analytics, CDN
Business results:
44% more viewing times
3x more engagement
10x higher click through rates
11% increase in ROI
Made to be easy for everyone
For novices - No coding – drag and drop
For everyone - Customizable widgets and a widget library to choose from
Full power unleashed - For programmers – use it as a complete video production environment with html, css and java. Create own widget
Quote - “We deliver a brand new video experience by managing video, video hosting, interactive videos with drag & drop tools, video personalization and editing, storytelling, video portal, enterprise tube, advanced metrics and more.”
Rosan Erdemli
Cinema8
Cinema8 Interactive Video Platform