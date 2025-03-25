Submit Release
Cinema8 shortlisted for tech award recognising cambridge-built ai video platform

Cinema8, an AI-powered video platform built in Cambridge, has been named a finalist in the 2025 Cambridge Independent Science and Technology Awards.

Cambridge is often celebrated for its contributions to life sciences and deep tech, but there’s a wave of creative and commercial innovation happening here too.”
— Rosan Erdemli
CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nomination recognises Cinema8’s innovation in AI video technology—designed to help businesses generate leads, automate workflows, and optimise performance using smart, growth-focused tools. With a single platform, users can create, manage and personalise videos at scale—adding booking widgets, lead generation forms, multilingual subtitles, and branching logic with ease.

Cinema8’s AI-driven features include automated subtitle creation in over 100 languages, SEO-enhancing metadata, and an AI video concierge that answers viewer questions in real time—turning videos into active sales and support tools. The platform also supports dynamic object tracking and A/B testing, giving users the insight and flexibility to fine-tune video performance with real results.

“Cinema8 was built in Cambridge, a city renowned for its scientific and technological advancements—and we’re proud to be continuing that tradition in the video space,” said Rosan Erdemli, co-founder and CMO of Cinema8. “Cambridge is often celebrated for its contributions to life sciences and deep tech, but there’s a wave of creative and commercial innovation happening here too. We’re proud to be part of that story—building AI video technology that’s designed for growth and built to scale.”
Cinema8 has gained international traction, with users in over 20 countries across sectors such as SaaS, education, corporate training, and media. While the platform is scaling globally, the company continues to invest locally—supporting early-stage creators and partnering with education and innovation hubs in Cambridge.

To learn more, visit cinema8.com

