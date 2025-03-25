Cinema8 shortlisted for tech award recognising cambridge-built ai video platform
Make Every Viewer Count – Maximize engagement and viewer satisfaction with Cinema8’s interactive video solutions. Boost retention and celebrate your video marketing success!
Cinema8, an AI-powered video platform built in Cambridge, has been named a finalist in the 2025 Cambridge Independent Science and Technology Awards.
Cinema8’s AI-driven features include automated subtitle creation in over 100 languages, SEO-enhancing metadata, and an AI video concierge that answers viewer questions in real time—turning videos into active sales and support tools. The platform also supports dynamic object tracking and A/B testing, giving users the insight and flexibility to fine-tune video performance with real results.
“Cinema8 was built in Cambridge, a city renowned for its scientific and technological advancements—and we’re proud to be continuing that tradition in the video space,” said Rosan Erdemli, co-founder and CMO of Cinema8. “Cambridge is often celebrated for its contributions to life sciences and deep tech, but there’s a wave of creative and commercial innovation happening here too. We’re proud to be part of that story—building AI video technology that’s designed for growth and built to scale.”
Cinema8 has gained international traction, with users in over 20 countries across sectors such as SaaS, education, corporate training, and media. While the platform is scaling globally, the company continues to invest locally—supporting early-stage creators and partnering with education and innovation hubs in Cambridge.
To learn more, visit cinema8.com
Rosan Erdemli
Cinema8
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.