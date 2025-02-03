Cinema8 Launches AI-Powered Tools to Drive Business Growth through Video

Cinema8 simplifies video production with AI-powered tools. Automate workflows, personalize engagement, and optimize performance effortlessly Know what works with Cinema8’s AI-powered video analytics. Track engagement, A/B test CTAs, and optimize content for better results. Cinema8’s AI transforms video into a lead-generation powerhouse! Capture leads, reduce drop-offs, and convert viewers into customers—seamlessly.

Cinema8 launches AI-powered tools to simplify video workflows, boost engagement, and drive measurable business growth.

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinema8, the AI-powered video technology platform, has launched a suite of advanced features designed to help businesses generate leads, boost conversions, and drive measurable growth. Video content can be costly and complex to produce, but Cinema8’s AI tools simplify workflows, personalise engagement, and provide opportunities for real-time interaction—transforming video into a scalable business asset.“Producing video content often takes a huge investment in time and resources, but traditional approaches rarely generate real engagement or conversions,” said Rosan Erdemli, Co-founder and CMO."Our AI technology solves these problems—automating production, enhancing discoverability, and enabling real-time viewer interaction. Businesses can now focus on delivering personalised experiences that drive measurable results.”AI Video ConciergeCinema8’s AI Video Concierge allows businesses to integrate real-time engagement into their videos. Viewers can interact by requesting personalised product recommendations, checking stock availability, and accessing additional content—all within the video. For businesses, this concierge connects directly with e-commerce and CRM platforms, enabling lead capture, reducing drop-offs, and streamlining the buying process. By keeping users engaged and informed, businesses can convert interest into immediate action, improving both engagement and sales outcomes.AI-Generated InfocardsManual video organisation can slow down production and limit discoverability. Cinema8 automates this process with AI-generated infocards, which structure content by creating chapters, summaries, and metadata optimised for SEO. This feature helps businesses reduce production time, improve search visibility, and increase viewer engagement by making videos easier to navigate.Data-Driven Insights to Continuously Optimise Video PerformanceBusinesses need to know what works. Cinema8’s analytics suite provides actionable insights that help optimise video strategies for better engagement and ROI. A/B testing capabilities allow businesses to compare CTAs, interactive elements, and content structures, while heatmaps and viewer behaviour reports highlight which areas drive the most engagement. This ensures businesses can refine their approach and maximise results over time.Cinema8: Solving Video Complexity with AICinema8 is designed to tackle the biggest challenges in video content—complex workflows, low engagement, and a lack of lead-generation tools. By automating production tasks, enabling real-time engagement, and providing data-driven optimisation, Cinema8 transforms video into a profit-generating asset.Explore Cinema8’s New FeaturesCinema8’s latest AI-powered features are now live and available globally. Learn more at www.cinema8.com About Cinema8Cinema8 is built to solve the challenges of modern video content with AI-driven automation, interactivity, and advanced analytics. We provide businesses with tools to streamline video production, personalise engagement, and drive conversions. Founded in 2021, Cinema8 empowers brands to transform video into a scalable growth engine that generates real business results.Media ContactRosan ErdemliCo-founder and CMOCinema8rosan@cinema8.com07585 263076

