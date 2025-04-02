Submit Release
Cinema8 Introduces AI-Powered Interactive Video Platform to Enhance Viewer Engagement and Content Strategy

New solution aims to support businesses and educators with data-driven video tools, seamless interactivity, and intelligent automation

With Cinema8, video becomes a two-way experience—enabling deeper engagement across learning, marketing, and communication.”
— Rosan Erdemli
CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinema8, an AI-core interactive video platform, today announced the launch of its enhanced toolset designed to support content creators, marketers, and educators in delivering interactive, data-rich video experiences. The platform combines intelligent automation, customisable interactivity, and detailed performance analytics to help businesses transform how audiences engage with video content.

Cinema8’s offering includes a drag-and-drop editor, no-code widgets, and seamless integration with third-party platforms—making interactive video creation accessible to a wide range of users without technical expertise. From clickable hotspots and quizzes to shoppable content and adaptive branching, users can design immersive journeys that are personalised and measurable.

“We believe video should be more than just content—it should be a conversation,” said Rosan Erdemli, CMO at Cinema8. “Our platform enables businesses to build that conversation, whether it’s through e-learning simulations, product demos, or employee onboarding.”

Key features of the Cinema8 platform include:

- Interactive Design Tools: Easily embed branching logic, polls, forms, and gamified content.

- AI Functionality:*Automate subtitles in over 100 languages, generate smart chapters, and apply motion-tracking hotspots.

- Video Hosting & Analytics: Monitor engagement with heatmaps, A/B testing, and performance dashboards.

- Monetisation Options: Enable subscriptions, lead generation, and shoppable experiences directly within videos.

Cinema8 supports a diverse user base across sectors including education, enterprise training, retail, and digital marketing. The platform has already been adopted by over 70 organisations in 21 countries, including universities and global brands, and was recently recognised at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards for innovation in interactive video.

The launch reflects growing demand for content that not only informs but also interacts—helping creators maximise return on investment and adapt content strategies in real time.

