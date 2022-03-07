Boston Anthem Singer Todd Angilly & Rachel Goguen Co-Author Story of Inspiring Friendship Between Therapy Dog and Human

The Adventures of Owen and The Anthem Singer Briley & Baxter Publications

A Portion of the Proceeds Support the Boston Bruins Foundation

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is excited to announce the release of “The Adventures of Owen and the Anthem Singer,” a tale of friendship, perseverance and the love of hockey. The book is co-authored by Rachel Goguen, mom to real-life trained therapy dog named Owen, and Todd Angilly, the official Boston Anthem Singer.

While the real-life Owen is credited with spreading happiness and joy at nursing homes, hospitals and hospice centers throughout the Boston area, the fictional Owen takes on another magical gift: the ability to speak and connect with his friend, Todd over their shared love of hockey. Parents, children, sports fans and dog lovers will adore this endearing story that teaches the importance of friendship, hard work and big dreams.

“As a trained therapy dog, Owen has made an impact on countless lives within our community in his eight years of life,” said Goguen. “Through ‘The Adventures of Owen and the Anthem Singer,’ we are excited to spread much more joy with children of all ages and teach them about the magic and power of friendship.”

This will be the first book detailing Owen the Pug and Angilly’s adventures, but the two have had previous collaborations. As hockey games and public gatherings came to a halt during the beginning of the pandemic, Angilly began parading through the community to spread music and joy with Owen at his side.

Now available for pre-order

A portion of the profits from sales of this book will benefit the Boston Bruins Foundation, a non-profit that collaborates with charitable organizations that demonstrate a commitment to health and wellness, education and athletics.

The “Adventures of Owen and the Anthem Singer” recently ranked as a top pre-order on Amazon, and is also available at Barnes & Noble, Apple Books and Kobo. It will be released to the public on March 15, 2022.

Owen, Angilly and Goguen will attend a book signing at the Boston Bruins Pro Shop March 26, 2022.

About the authors

Todd Angilly began singing at a young age. Everyone saw his talent. Todd’s bass tone voice was requested by schools, agencies, and sports teams all over New England. As the Official Boston Anthem Singer, Todd wows children and adults alike. You can catch Todd singing anywhere with an audience! Visit his website: www.BostonAnthemSinger.com.

Rachel Goguen began working with dogs in 2011, when she became part of a service dog program. Experiencing the impact dogs have on people, Rachel began training Owen at a young age. Rachel and Owen went through extensive training as a therapy dog team. They visit hospitals, nursing homes, hospice centers, and anywhere with patients who need to smile! Visit our website: http://www.FindYourOwnBark.com.