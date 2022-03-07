Women, Self-Care, Saving Time & Their Waistline
EINPresswire.com/ -- “Reclaiming your time and your waistline" is what Wholistic Lifestyle Coach Orlandina Balan says when she works with her busy on-the-go women. For over 20 years, Coach Orlandina has worked with active C-Suite and entrepreneur women to empower and encourage them to understand and utilize self-care techniques she teaches in her “Fitter Woman University" programs. Orlandina creates fun and engaging fitness-themed events for women, such as the Love In Motion on March 26, 2022, in Bayshore, NY.
Unfortunately, before and during the pandemic, women took on family issues, work, finances, community, and church obligations and left very little time for themselves. This type of lifestyle is not healthy. The song "Superwoman" was created for a reason. "We as women are strong but not invincible, and we should not be afraid to take a step back or to say NO," says Orlandina, thus the reason for the Love In Motion event. This event will reconnect women with their bodies and minds; empowering them to love themselves first. The event will be filled with an evening of healing with sensual dancing, high-quality self-care products, swag bags, and so much more. A special treat to all the attendees is the keynote speaker Ellen Ritz, RN, Health Educator, and the Director of the National Alliance on Mental Health Illness for Long Island. Mental Health is a big part of our wellness, to hear from Ms. Ritz talking about this illness and the resources NAMI provides is amazing.
The purpose of this event is to remind women to reclaim their time and waistlines. Orlandina focuses on five pillars to accomplish this, but she leads with "encouraging" women to rediscover beyond their daily roles as mothers, spouses, caregivers, career professionals, etc., and "empower" them with tools and strategies they need to make their time for self-care.
Orlandina is excited to have to sponsor Pure Romance By Venice - Owner: Venice Richards (IG@ShopWithVenice ) to be part of the event.
The Fitter Woman University is proud to support the non for profit organization Ede Youth which means Help Youth. This organization was founded by eight people doing missionary work in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. The organization focuses on youth in the states and abroad; helping them acquire training programs in self-awareness, building up self-esteem, and self-improvement. The ages Ede Youth works with are 13-21. The Fitter Woman University will provide a donation toward Ede Youth from the proceeds toward the programs.
EVENT: Love In Motion
Women, Self Care, Saving Time & The Waistline
DATE: Saturday, March 26, 2022
TIME: 6 PM- 10 PM
LOCATION: 5 On Fifth
5 5th Avenue
Bayshore, NY 11706
For more info visit: https://thefitterwoman.com/
About Orlandina Balan: IFBB Pro Orlandina Balan is a Wholistic Lifestyle Coach and Founder of the Fitter Woman Inc. She created highly successful programs, “Flat Belly and Tight Booty clinic" and "30-day Sugar-Free Detox" that helps her clients work toward getting their bodies in optimal shape through 30-minute workouts, signature meal plans, and group coaching model. Like many professional women, Orlandina is a busy entrepreneur who wears many hats. She is an educator, executive producer, and host of her TV Show "Muscles and Stilettos'' and podcast "Notes To Natasha." Her mission is to help professional women reclaim their time and waistline, empower them with the tools they need to create a balanced lifestyle, and encourage them to look and feel bold, fit & fabulous in and out of the office.
