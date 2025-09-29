Power In Wellness Health Consultants Hosts 3rd Annual 5K Honoring Fallen NYPD Detective Dillon Stewart

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 5, 2025, Power In Wellness Health Consultants Hosts 3rd Annual 5K Honoring Fallen NYPD Detective Dillon StewartPower in Wellness Health Consultants LLC, in partnership with NOBLE NY, will host its impactful 3rd Annual 5K Run at Prospect Park. This year's event holds profound significance, commemorating the 20th anniversary of NYPD Detective Dillon Stewart’s ultimate sacrifice.Founded by registered nurses Leslyn Stewart, widow of Detective Stewart, and her niece, Dr. Rachel Nurse Baker, Power in Wellness champions mental health and wellness initiatives aimed at first responders, frontline healthcare professionals, their families, and communities affected by trauma.“Every day, first responders put their lives on the line, and their mental health and well-being often go unnoticed,” said Leslyn Stewart. “This event is our way of acknowledging their sacrifices, honoring Dillon’s legacy, and creating a lasting impact through education and support.”Dr. Nurse Baker added, “Our mission extends beyond just physical wellness; it’s about building resilient communities, empowering individuals through mental health education, and ensuring that Uncle Dillon’s sacrifice continues to inspire future generations.”Proceeds from the 5K will directly support scholarships for students pursuing higher education, embodying the spirit of service and resilience that Detective Stewart represented.We’re proud to share that this year’s event is made possible through the generous support of our partners: NOBLE NY Chapter, Signature Smile, NYPD PBA, DEA, SBA, and AT&T, along with our community partners GetAGryp, EmblemHealth, and Clara Barton High School.Event Details:Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025Location: Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NYTime: Check-in at 7:30 AM, Run starts at 9:00 AMJoin us in honoring a hero’s legacy while investing in the next generation of community leaders.

