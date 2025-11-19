CABS Health Network Supports over 500 Families with Thanksgiving Give-Back Events

CABS HealthNetwork

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Thanksgiving season, CABS Health Network, in partnership with AT&T, will give back to the community with a special Turkey Giveaway on Monday, November 24, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM (or while supplies last) at CABS Headquarters, in the historic Pfizer building at 630 Flushing Avenue, in The Bishop Gallery.Together, CABS and AT&T will distribute 400 turkeys to families across Williamsburg, Bushwick, and Bedford-Stuyvesant, helping ensure local residents can enjoy a warm, thankful holiday meal.As part of their continued community outreach, CABS will also distribute 100 turkeys on Tuesday, November 25, from 11:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the NYCHA Breukelen Development in Canarsie, further expanding their reach to support even more Brooklyn families during this season of gratitude.CABS has been at the forefront of addressing community needs through its Social Care Network, which connects families to essential services including food support, transportation assistance, and health and wellness resources. The Thanksgiving give-back is part of CABS’ ongoing mission to tackle food insecurity and improve the quality of life for residents throughout Brooklyn.“We know that the holidays can be tough for families who are struggling to make ends meet,” said Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson, CEO of CABS Health Network. “Through our partnership with AT&T, we are able to provide not only meals but also a message of hope and care. This is what community is all about, helping one another and making sure no one is left behind.”“During this season of giving, it is important for all of us to work together to increase food security and community engagement. At AT&T we say that connecting changes everything. CABS and Leader Jeffries are helping to connect the people of Brooklyn with needed resources, and we are honored to support their important efforts. From our AT&T family to yours, we wish our friends across New York a happy and safe holiday season,” said John Emra, President, AT&T Atlantic Region.Community members are encouraged to arrive early, as distribution will continue until the end time or until supplies run out.For more information about CABS Health Network and its ongoing community programs, visit www.cabshealthnetwork.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.