CABS Gala to Celebrate Health Champions and Fund Expansion of Community Innovation Hubs

CABS HealthNetwork Circle of Care Honorees 2024

BROOKLYN,, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CABS Health Network will host its 7th Annual Circle of Care Awards (COCA) Gala on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 6:30 PM at Giando on the Water, 400 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn. This year’s theme, “Innovating Together: The Future of Community Health,” highlights CABS’ mission to transform care beyond the home, bringing health, wellness, and social support directly into the community.The Circle of Care Awards is not just a celebration, it’s a rallying point for the work ahead. Each year, the gala recognizes CABS’ devoted staff, whose decades of service and excellence have shaped the organization, alongside community partners whose collaboration fuels its mission.This year’s honorees include dedicated caregivers, all part of the Silver Workforce (age 55+), who continue to redefine longevity and compassion in care:Home Care Workers Who Are Breast Cancer Survivors(who rejoined the workforce while in remission)Marie LafontantAna ValeEvadney TurnerBianca O. GrosvenorJudith BlackmanHome Care Workers with 42 Years of Service at CABS (since 1983)Melrose LakeJostha LubinNancie PierrePartner HonoreesInnovation Partner: Yvonne M. Brathwaite, Executive Director of Groundswell NYCCommunity Partner: Dr. Divinah “Dee” Bailey, Chief of Operations at the African American Clergy & Elected Officials (AACEO) and founder of Watchful Eye, an HIV/AIDS awareness program that has transformed countless lives across Brooklyn and beyondCommunity Partner: Herbert Fair, Branch Manager of the Paerdegat Branch, Brooklyn Public Library“Our theme this year reflects both gratitude and determination,” said Sherly Demosthenes Atkinson, CEO of CABS Health Network. “At CABS, we know innovation doesn’t happen in isolation; it happens when we come together to reimagine what care can look like. This gala is about honoring those who stand with us, our staff, our partners, and our community, and about calling on others to join us in building healthier, more connected neighborhoods across Brooklyn and New York City.”Proceeds from the evening will support CABS’ Community Innovation Hubs, safe, welcoming spaces embedded within trusted community organizations across Brooklyn. These hubs transform familiar neighborhood environments into centers of healing, wellness, and connection, offering preventative health screenings, financial literacy workshops, benefit navigation, and care coordination for residents of all ages.The evening will feature dinner, tributes to honorees, and opportunities for attendees to connect with civic leaders, health advocates, and community partners who share a passion for advancing equity and care.CABS proudly recognizes AT&T as a leading sponsor of this year’s gala, whose support helps drive the mission forward and expand the impact of community-based health initiatives across Brooklyn.For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or press inquiries, please visit www.cabshealthnetwork.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.