MIECF Continues to Enrich Online Events, Connecting Traders to Counterparts at Home and Abroad

MACAU, March 7 - The “Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (MIECF) is committed to establishing itself as a key exchange and co-operation platform for the green industry and environmental protection technologies. In recent years, online activities have been added to the MIECF, such as online business matching, online protocol signing, and online exhibition, to enable local enterprises and those from Mainland China, Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), and the “Belt and Road” countries and regions to establish co-operative ties beyond geographic boundaries, and facilitate cross-sectoral integration and co-operation through the platform. Some participating traders of the online business matching sessions expressed satisfaction with the MIECF’s online events, and an enterprise indicated that the exhibition’s online events help them expand the business and access the latest information.

Online services help traders expand business connections

The 2021MIECF held 247 sessions of online business matching, witnessed the signing of 19 agreements through online protocol signing sessions, and attracted over 400 exhibitors to the online exhibition.

A representative of an electric vehicle brand agent noted that, during the online exhibition and online business matching in the 2021MIECF, they met a charging services firm, and that both parties have kept in contact to proactively foster co-operation since then. The participant believes that MIECF helps them to network with other enterprises through the online services. They added that thanks to the SAR Government’s effort in promotion and education on environmental protection, they have seen significant improvements in the public awareness of environmental protection, which is believed to be conducive to the development of the electric vehicle market.

A manager of a Malaysian company, which provides data collection and automation project design services for water supply and wastewater treatment, said that MIECF brings together many environmental protection enterprises featuring different business scopes and technologies, and that their participation as an exhibitor in the past years had provided them with opportunities to establish business connections, obtain market information and keep abreast of the latest development trend of the industry. Last year, the company successfully started business liaison with suppliers in Macao and distributors in the Greater Bay Area through the online business matching service. The participant considers MIECF as a platform for searching quality business partners and looks forward to building business network with more exhibitors and exploring Mainland China’s market in this year’s MIECF.

MIECF leverages Macao’s role as a co-operation platform between China and PSCs, traders hope to “go global” through MIECF

According to a representative of an environmental protection enterprise in Portugal that has been participating in MIECF since 2017, during their participation in the past editions of MIECF, they forged co-operation with enterprises from Mozambique and Angola in areas of water resources, environment and energy. The current pandemic situation has made MIECF’s online exhibition and online business matching services more important than ever. Through the online events, not only can they obtain the most up-to-date information about global environmental protection, but can also learn about the demand for energy management solutions in different countries and regions, which help them grow their business. The participant hopes that they may reach out to more enterprises for business expansion through MIECF this year.

A Beijing technology enterprise in the biodegradable material business, a frequent MIECF participant, said that last year they established contact with Macao catering enterprises through online services such as online business matching. They hope that in the future they can continue joining MIECF to expand business in the Macao market, as well as to explore the markets in Europe and Portuguese-speaking countries, thereby looking for greater business opportunities from multiple resources.

2022MIECF continues to offer online activities and adds remote exhibiting zone on site

The “2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2022MIECF) will be held from 31 March to 2 April, with “Commitment to Green Development, Moving towards the Dual Carbon Goals” as its theme. This year’s exhibitions and forums will focus on topics such as carbon neutrality, green mobility, and innovative technologies. And the activities will be both online and offline. Through the 14-day online business matching (from 20 March to 2 April), online exhibition, conference live streaming and other events, the 2022MIECF will continue to establish an exchange and co-operation platform for the environmental protection industry in Mainland China, especially the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and their international counterparts, to jointly promote the construction of a green “Belt and Road” the new “dual circulation” development paradigm of green economy.

In addition, a remote exhibiting zone will be set up at the Green Showcase for exhibitors outside Macao that are not able to be present in the event to showcase their products and have business meetings in real-time. Meanwhile, professional consultation services will be added to the Greenovation Zone to provide enterprises with information related to carbon neutrality and to facilitate the green transformation of enterprises.

For more information about the 2022MIECF, please contact the project manager of 2022MIECF: E-mail: info@macaomiecf.com or Tel: (853) 8798 9675; or visit http://www.macaomiecf.com/.