Top LASEK Surgeon Will Donate $50,000 to Ukraine Relief
Dr. Emil Chynn, MD Will Donate $5,000 Per Surgery For Humanitarian Aid to UkraineNEW YORK, NY, USA, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Emil Chynn, MD, MBA, FACS, one of the world’s foremost LASEK surgeons will be donating a total of $50,000 -- $5,000 from each of 10 LASEK surgeries he performs during March -- to benefit humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.
“I have visited Ukraine 10 times,” Chynn says. “I have had 2 eye surgeons from Ukraine study under me. I also lectured at the most prestigious laser vision correction centers in Ukraine. This took me to every major city in Ukraine, and caused me to fall in love with the Ukrainian people years ago.”
Chynn still maintains connections with residents of Kyiv. His webmaster resides in Kyiv, Ukraine. He also trained Dr. Dovzhuk, who worked for him for 6 years in his LASEK center in New York City, after which she moved back to Kyiv to teach the eye surgeons back home the newer, safer, non-cutting LASEK technique.
The fundraising effort by Chynn will be a co-operative effort. He explains, “My webmaster, Andriy, and Dr. Dovzhuk will work with each participating patient to choose the Ukraine charity they want to help. Perhaps they want to help injured children, or donate food, or donate non-lethal military aid like helmets. The patient can choose the cause that speaks the most to him or her.” Andriy and his family fled to Western Ukraine, whereas Dr. Dovchuk remains in Kyiv, because she wants to help with first aid, since she’s a surgeon.
Chynn is no stranger to the aftermath of horrific attacks. Responding with humanitarian relief has been a thread in the fabric of his life. An intern on call in 1993, Chynn worked through the first bombing of the World Trade Center. In 2001, he was one of the first medical doctors to respond to the World Trade Center disaster on 9/11. Living in lower Manhattan, he quickly realized he needed to make his way to the vicinity of the Center to help render aid to the wounded. Gathering supplies from his own practice, he set up a triage center days before official relief operations were running.. Working with a small crew of help, he went days with no sleep caring for minor to severe wounds. The crew eventually grew from 12 to between 20 and 30 workers including an anesthesiologist, a trauma resident, and nurses. Sadly, his triage center also eventually included a morgue. Afterwards, Chynn coordinated some of the donation efforts of ophthalmic companies and began to drum up charitable contributions through his LASEK practice. (www.parkavenuelasek.com/911-volunteer)
Chynn provides the details of his current offer. “Patients who wish to participate simply purchase a LASEK for $5000 on our website (https://emilchynn.zohobookings.com/#/customer/helpukraine) When they come in, we will together decide who to donate to. Unlike the older cutting LASIK I used to perform, almost anyone is a good candidate for LASEK. But in the 1% chance they cannot get LASEK, they will receive a full refund.” Dr. Chynn explains it costs him $1000 to perform each surgery, so this means this fundraiser will cost him $10,0000, but by leveraging his time & expertise as a surgeon, enables him to donate $50,000.
Dr. Chynn was an undergraduate at Dartmouth College and attended medical school at Columbia University’s College of Physicians & Surgeons (typically ranked the #1 medical school in New York State). He completed his residency at the world-famous Harvard University’s Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary, where he was on the teaching faculty of Harvard Medical School. He spent an additional year completing a full fellowship in corneal transplantation and refractive surgery at Emory University in Atlanta, under George Waring, MD, who introduced RK and LASIK to the US. He has performed over 25,000 LASEK procedures over the past 25 years, which is more than any other eye surgeon in the US.
Dr. Chynn invites you to contact Park Avenue LASEK, located at 102 East 25th St. & Park Avenue South, New York, NY, through his website www.ParkAvenueLASEK.com by phone (212-741-8628) or by DM on IG @ParkAvenueLASEK
Dr. Dovzhuk Speaking From Kyiv