Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,916 in the last 365 days.

Queens Theater Opens After a Being Shutdown for One Year

Picture of the front Main Street Cinemas from across the street

QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Main Street Cinemas, a local movie theater in Queens is opening Friday, 3/5/2021, after a year of being shut down amid the pandemic, EIN Presswire announced today. They’re very excited to announce our Grand Re-opening and can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the movie-goer experience.

Main Street Cinemas is a small, family-owned business that has been running for almost two decades. The owner, Rudy Toolasprashad, faced many hardships this year. He did everything he could to get all of his employees paid, as well as not closing down and walking away for good. “It’s the business I use to support my family, but more than that it’s the source of so many memories I’ve created with my family and friends. I had to hold on as tight as I possibly could and I know my kids would’ve been disappointed if I didn’t,” Rudy said. The theater has always played the latest blockbusters of all genres like Star Wars, Marvel’s Avengers, Toy Story, Saw, etc. And now they have a great line-up of movies to kick off their grand re-opening: Raya and The Last Dragon, Chaos Walking, Tom & Jerry, Boogie, Wonder Woman 1984, The Little Things, and Croods: A New Age. Rudy also commented, “My staff and I can’t wait to welcome back all of our regular customers that used to come all the time, as well as all the new faces that may show up. Something tells me this year’s going to get much better.”



Main Street Cinemas Inc.

Address: 72-66, Main Street, Queens, NY 11367

Rudy Toolasprashad
Main Street Cinemas
+1 (718) 263-4825
mainstreetcinemas@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Queens Theater Opens After a Being Shutdown for One Year

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.