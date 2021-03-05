Queens Theater Opens After a Being Shutdown for One Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Main Street Cinemas, a local movie theater in Queens is opening Friday, 3/5/2021, after a year of being shut down amid the pandemic, EIN Presswire announced today. They’re very excited to announce our Grand Re-opening and can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the movie-goer experience.
Main Street Cinemas is a small, family-owned business that has been running for almost two decades. The owner, Rudy Toolasprashad, faced many hardships this year. He did everything he could to get all of his employees paid, as well as not closing down and walking away for good. “It’s the business I use to support my family, but more than that it’s the source of so many memories I’ve created with my family and friends. I had to hold on as tight as I possibly could and I know my kids would’ve been disappointed if I didn’t,” Rudy said. The theater has always played the latest blockbusters of all genres like Star Wars, Marvel’s Avengers, Toy Story, Saw, etc. And now they have a great line-up of movies to kick off their grand re-opening: Raya and The Last Dragon, Chaos Walking, Tom & Jerry, Boogie, Wonder Woman 1984, The Little Things, and Croods: A New Age. Rudy also commented, “My staff and I can’t wait to welcome back all of our regular customers that used to come all the time, as well as all the new faces that may show up. Something tells me this year’s going to get much better.”
Main Street Cinemas Inc.
Address: 72-66, Main Street, Queens, NY 11367
Rudy Toolasprashad
