New Eyedrop at Park Avenue LASEK Improves Near Vision Without Glasses
NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Avenue LASEK is the only laser vision correction center in the US that specializes exclusively in Advanced Surface Ablations (in other words we don’t cut, which means no LASIK and no flaps). We have the only glass operating room in the United States since we have zero complications. Our practice has be featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, and NBC for our no flap, non-cutting procedures. We perform more monovision procedures than any other center in the NY Tristate Area, trademarked our special version of monovision as ReadingVision. What’s monovision? Basically, it’s like putting a bifocal on your eyes using the laser.
We were also chosen by the largest laser manufacturer in the US to launch High-Definition Reading Vision in the New York region because we have the most experience. So, we’re the ONLY center in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut to offer a NEW EYEDROP that will HELP YOU READ WITHOUT READING GLASSES!
This new eyedrop was proven in a clinical involving 323 participants to improve near vision as soon as 30 minutes and last as long as 8 hours! These amazing drops do all of that without decreasing far vision. And to sweeten the deal, if you have ANY type of MEDICAL INSURANCE (except Medicaid), we will accept that as full payment for this eyedrop. What exactly does all this mean? We’re the only center in the NY Tristate Area that can treat your presbyopia (a loss in near vision that usually starts at age 45) with just eyedrops! Sounds too good to be true? Find out by calling our office at (212) 741-8628 or visit our website at ParkAvenueLASEK.com or emailing us at info@ParkAvenueLASEK.com What do you have to lose? Reading glasses?
Emil Chynn, MD, FACS, MBA
We were also chosen by the largest laser manufacturer in the US to launch High-Definition Reading Vision in the New York region because we have the most experience. So, we’re the ONLY center in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut to offer a NEW EYEDROP that will HELP YOU READ WITHOUT READING GLASSES!
This new eyedrop was proven in a clinical involving 323 participants to improve near vision as soon as 30 minutes and last as long as 8 hours! These amazing drops do all of that without decreasing far vision. And to sweeten the deal, if you have ANY type of MEDICAL INSURANCE (except Medicaid), we will accept that as full payment for this eyedrop. What exactly does all this mean? We’re the only center in the NY Tristate Area that can treat your presbyopia (a loss in near vision that usually starts at age 45) with just eyedrops! Sounds too good to be true? Find out by calling our office at (212) 741-8628 or visit our website at ParkAvenueLASEK.com or emailing us at info@ParkAvenueLASEK.com What do you have to lose? Reading glasses?
Emil Chynn, MD, FACS, MBA
Park Avenue LASEK
+1 212-741-8628
info@parkavenuelasek.com