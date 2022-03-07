Submit Release
News Search

There were 433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,012 in the last 365 days.

ESTE TRAVEL AND TOURS S.L THE FIRST PROFFESSIONAL FILIPINO TRAVEL AGENCY IN MADRID

LET THE TRAVEL BEGIN!

LET THE TRAVEL BEGIN!

YOUR PERSONAL TRAVEL CONSULTANT

Este Travel and Tours S.L Located in Calle Federico Grases 6-Local 2 Madrid. Open 7Days a week to assist your needs!”
— LET THE TRAVEL BEGIN!
MADRID, SPAIN, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yes, it’s official! We are beyond excited to share the news. We are opening a new travel agency, money transfer, and mediation services in Madrid, Spain.

It has been a very long and stressful couple of months, preparing the office, looking and hiring a professional staff. It’s now all falling into places, and we will be able to help you soon.

Join us at our Grand Opening on 16th April 2022. We will have a Live Music Band, Raffles the winner will win a business class ticket to the Philippines, giveaways, and food.

Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa
ESTE TRAVEL & TOURS
+34 653 63 15 00
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

ESTE TRAVEL AND TOURS S.L THE FIRST PROFFESSIONAL FILIPINO TRAVEL AGENCY IN MADRID

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.