ESTE TRAVEL AND TOURS S.L THE FIRST PROFFESSIONAL FILIPINO TRAVEL AGENCY IN MADRID

Este Travel and Tours S.L Located in Calle Federico Grases 6-Local 2 Madrid. Open 7Days a week to assist your needs!” — LET THE TRAVEL BEGIN!

MADRID, SPAIN, March 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yes, it’s official! We are beyond excited to share the news. We are opening a new travel agency, money transfer, and mediation services in Madrid, Spain.It has been a very long and stressful couple of months, preparing the office, looking and hiring a professional staff. It’s now all falling into places, and we will be able to help you soon.Join us at our Grand Opening on 16th April 2022. We will have a Live Music Band, Raffles the winner will win a business class ticket to the Philippines, giveaways, and food.