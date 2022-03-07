ESTE TRAVEL AND TOURS S.L THE FIRST PROFFESSIONAL FILIPINO TRAVEL AGENCY IN MADRID
YOUR PERSONAL TRAVEL CONSULTANT
Este Travel and Tours S.L Located in Calle Federico Grases 6-Local 2 Madrid. Open 7Days a week to assist your needs!”MADRID, SPAIN, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yes, it’s official! We are beyond excited to share the news. We are opening a new travel agency, money transfer, and mediation services in Madrid, Spain.
— LET THE TRAVEL BEGIN!
It has been a very long and stressful couple of months, preparing the office, looking and hiring a professional staff. It’s now all falling into places, and we will be able to help you soon.
Join us at our Grand Opening on 16th April 2022. We will have a Live Music Band, Raffles the winner will win a business class ticket to the Philippines, giveaways, and food.
Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa
ESTE TRAVEL & TOURS
+34 653 63 15 00
