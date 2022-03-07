NEW BOOK EXPOSES COVER-UP THAT SAVED SPIELBERG, LANDIS AND WARNER BROTHERS SAYS PUBLISHER

“Fly By Night: The Secret Story of Steven Spielberg, Warner Bros, and the Twilight Zone” Steve Chain on right

Confidential Sources Tell Truth about TWILIGHT ZONE MOVIE Deaths of Actor Vic Morrow, and Children Who Were Hired Illegally

WALTERVILLE, OR, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In “Fly By Night: The Secret Story of Steven Spielberg, Warner Bros, and the Twilight Zone” (available for pre-order at TrineDay.com, being released on April 19, 2022), author Steve Chain exposes the cover-up that followed the on-set helicopter crash that killed actor Vic Morrow, and two children who had been hired illegally – a $5-million-dollar scheme to keep Landis out of jail and Spielberg out of the headlines, resulting in an “unbelievable acquittal by a jury” that had fallen under the spell of Hollywood, says TrineDay publisher RA “Kris” Millegan.

The crash occurred on the set of the Steven Spielberg/John Landis co-production of “Twilight Zone: The Movie,” which was made by Warner Bros. The question, according to author Steve Chain, became, “Who is responsible? Steven Spielberg? John Landis? Or Warner? The internal conflict sparked by this question ended in a massive cover-up in which top studio executives and the highest paid L.A. lawyers concealed evidence and created an illusion as potent as anything that Hollywood puts on the screen.”

“Steve Chain is an accomplished writer with many contacts in the L.A. market and with principals in the story. He has written an important book, especially since the Alec Baldwin shooting has, unfortunately, re-raised awareness about safety on movie sets,” says Mr. Millegan.

Mr. Millegan further said that, “Confidential sources in the studios, in the private worlds of Spielberg and Landis, in the DA’s office, the sheriff’s office, Interpol and the FBI – and newly uncovered internal Warner Bros. documents – let Steve show us in graphic detail what really happened. And yes, there are some very disturbing pictures in the book.”

RA “Kris” Millegan runs TrineDay, a small publishing house that arose in 2002 as a response to the consistent refusal of the corporate press to publish many interesting, well-researched and well-written books that challenge official history and tend to rock the boat of America’s corporate culture. On March 15, 2022, TrineDay will release its 150th book.

Steve Chain started in publishing in the mailroom and rose to a top position as a publisher. From muckraking journalist at Ramparts magazine in the 1960s to working with Warren Hinckle and Hunter S. Thompson in a magazine called Scanlon's, from working for Tokyo's largest magazines to authoring a best-selling psychology textbook for Psychology Today, a business history of the McDonald's story with cooperation by founder Ray Kroc, and several popular books with New York’s Warner, Simon & Schuster, Bantam Books, McGraw Hill and others, to being a book packager publishing many titles (from health and nutrition to celebrity bios to financial planning), Mr. Chain has done it all, including working successfully with the NY Times Syndicate, ABC's Good Morning America and numerous local and national news media outlets.