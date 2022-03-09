LA 5th Grade Boy Wins Love to Make Art Not War Creative Drawing Contest and $100
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors a monthly party for kids. Kids bring a drawing to win the Sweetest Treats. Best drawing of day wins $100 gift card
Recruiting for Good sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; a party for talented kids on March 5th, 2022 in Manhattan Beach.
Kids brought drawings of parent at work to earn the sweetest treat; Manhattan Beach's Best Ice Cream.
Glazer (his nickname), a 5th grade boy drew a picture of mom who is a civil engineer to win a $100 Nordstrom gift card for our creative drawing contest; Love to Make Art Not War.
Glazer also landed his first job ever...working on The Sweetest Gigs...his job will be to taste LA's Best Donuts, and write reviews (Donuts for Daddy).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Glazer congrats on winning the contest, landing the Sweetest Gig...Mom congrats and thank you for helping your talented son land his first job...A Sweet Day in LA for sure!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids (Since March 2020). Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
The Sweetest Creative Drawing Contest in LA for Kids, "Draw What You Love." InaMinute is a 10 year old girl who has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for the past year. She will choose a winner every week and Recruiting for Good will reward a $10 ice cream gift card. Participants also receive invites to monthly party 'A Sweet Day in LA.' The best drawing of the month, wins 2 tickets to watch LA's Women Soccer Team Play to learn more visit www.AngelforaDayinLA.com
Love to Make a Positive Impact and Travel...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and make a greater impact in kids' lives....We're rewarding referrals with travel to enjoy Sweet Hip Trips & See The World for Good to learn more visit www.SweetHipTrips.com FOR +HE +SHE +WE
