Recruiting for Good Launch 3 New Sweet and Kickass Treats Art, Club25, Fashion

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), exclusive treats, and the sweetest parties.Recruiting for Good launches three brand new creative and unique treats; to inspire participation in Recruiting for Good’s referral program that helps fund cost-free mentoring programs for talented girls.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Love Art, Luxury Italian Fashion , and The sweetest dining club for professionals 50+ and Kickass (couples dine at 'Top 10 Michelin rated restaurants' in LA)? We have created ‘The Treats’ that make life sweet! AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and Community Too!Art is a Treat; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a $3,000 gift card to buy art from three selected artists Recruiting for Good Loves (list coming out a week before Thanksgiving). www.ArtisaTreat.com That Makes Life Sweet!Fashion is a Treat; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a $3,000 gift card to buy a luxury Italian handbag, from your favorite LA Shop www.FashionisaTreat.com That Makes Life Sweet! Recruiting for Good is Rewarding Just 3 Handbags Every Year!Are you 50+ and Kickass? Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest dining club to celebrate and reward 10 couples who made a difference in the community, with The Top 10 'Michelin Star Rated Restaurant' Gift cards; and invite only parties (including: private tasting menu experiences and tickets to L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade Stand) Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to Join Club25. To learn more visit www.JoinClub25.com Made Just for You!“To earn any sweet treat that makes life sweet, first attend the next one-hour social dining party in the community to meet Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good in person. Then, earn a personal invitation to participate in Recruiting for Good’s referral program. To learn about our next party and to RSVP visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You!

