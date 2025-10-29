Just In Recruiting for Good to Reward Only 3 Mom and Me Three Year Dining Treats

Mom love to dine with your daughter in LA; and discover the sweetest restaurants together; Love to dine for Good was made for you! www.MomandMeLunch.com Made Just for You! Love to Dine for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You and Community Too! Mom love to dine with your daughter in LA; and discover the sweetest restaurants together; Love to dine for Good was made for you! www.LovetoDineforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals and rewards referrals with monthly $100 dining gift cards so moms and daughters can lunch for 3 years.

"We're rewarding our Mom and Me Lunch Treat to only 3 mothers in LA; to make the dining treat really sweet!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good launches the sweetest dining treat for three mothers in LA; " Mom and Me Lunch " to inspire participation in Recruiting for Good’s referral program that helps fund cost-free mentoring programs for talented girls.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "We're rewarding our Mom and Me Lunch Treat to only 3 mothers in LA; to make the dining treat really sweet!Moms who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn $100 dining gift cards, every month: for the next three years.How does Mom Earn a Mom and Me Lunch Treat?1. Attend a one-hour social dining party sponsored by Recruiting for Good; to meet Carlos, Recruiting for Good Founder.2. Earn invitation to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program.3. Successfully participate in referral program.Carlos Cymerman adds; " Mom love to dine for good ? First, RSVP with Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com and attend our next dining party for good."AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and The Community Too!Mom and me Lunch is a unique dining reward for only three moms created, funded, and rewarded by Recruiting for Good. Moms who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn $100 dining gift cards every month for three years to enjoy, share, and discover LA's Best Restaurants together. To learn more visit www.MomandMeLunch.com The Sweetest Time!

Talented 9 Year old girl 'Inaminute' landed the sweetest dining gig Mom&Me lunch to discover the sweetest restaurants; taste the best dishes and review them!

