Exclusive 2026 Sweet Fashion Treat Mom and Me Co-Design Kicks in Beverly Hills

Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest 2026 Fashion Design Experience' mom and me co-design kicks in Beverly Hills www.TheSweetestKicks.Com www.FashionisaTreat.com That Makes Life Sweet Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest 2026 Fashion Design Experience' mom and me co-design kicks in Beverly Hills www.TheSweetestKicks.Com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals and rewards referrals with the sweetest 2026 fashion design experience for LA moms and daughters to share

Mom and love to co-design the sweetest kicks in Beverly Hills with your daughter? Join the Club to enjoy the treats that make life sweet!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), the sweetest treats, and parties.Recruiting for Good launches the sweetest exclusive fashion treat for just three LA mothers and daughters, " Mom and Me Co-Design Kicks ;" to inspire participation in Recruiting for Good’s referral program that helps fund cost-free mentoring programs for talented girls.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Moms who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn two pairs of Golden Goose Kicks (one for mom and one for daughter); and a gift card for the co-creation design experience at the Beverly Hills store!"How does Mom Earn one of three sweet fashion design treats for 2026?1. Attend a one-hour social dining party sponsored by Recruiting for Good; to meet Carlos, Recruiting for Good Founder in person.2. Earn personal invitation to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program.3. Successfully participate in referral program.Carlos Cymerman adds; "Mom, RSVP with Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com and attend our next dining party for good! Our exclusive fashion design treat has no age restrictions mom or daughter can be any age!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and The Community Too!The 2026 Sweet Fashion Treat Mom and Me Co-Design Kicks in Beverly Hills is created by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good. Moms need to successfully participate in our referral program to earn 1 of 3 fashion design experiences in 2026. Earn two pairs of 'Golden Goose Kicks (one for mom and one for daughter)' and a gift card for the co-designing experience at the Beverly Hills Store; to learn more visit; TheSweetestKicks.com Made Just for You!Mom and me Lunch is a unique dining reward for only three moms created, funded, and rewarded by Recruiting for Good. Moms who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn $100 dining gift cards every month for three years to enjoy, share, and discover LA's Best Restaurants together. To learn more visit www.MomandMeLunch.com The Sweetest Time!“To earn any sweet treat that makes life sweet, mom/grandma first attends the next one-hour social dining party in the community to meet Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good in person. Then, earn a personal invitation to participate in Recruiting for Good’s referral program. To learn about our next party and to RSVP visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You!

Exceptionally Talented 15 year Old 'BooksandLooks' inspires Recruiting for Good's 2026 Fashion Treat MomandMe Co-Design The Sweetest Kicks In Beverly Hills!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.