Kenyan High School Teacher and Gender Champion Magdaline Gesare Receives the iChange Nations™ Women Add Value Award
Ms Magdalene Gesare Magangi displays her award at Karmel Park Hotel, Kisii-Kenya on February 26th, 2022. Looking on is ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West
The winner of the Women Add Value Recognition Award, Ms Magdalene Gesare (3rd left) is joined by ICN officials from (left to right) Dr. Juma Nashon, Barbara H. Smith, Dr Robin West, Amb. Winnie Joy and Amb. Dr. Ruben West for a photo at Karmel Park Hotel
Ms. Magdalene Gesare Magangi (seated left) and other women who received various ICN awards pose for a photo in the company of ICN officials.
Family/friends Moment. From left Leonida, Christine, Oprah, Magdalene and Ethan joined by ICN’s Dr. Robin West and Dr. Ruben West.
Magdaline Gesare was awarded by ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West during an impactful event held in Kisii, Kenya
Ms. Magangi has worked as a teacher for the last 19 years and she is presently stationed at Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho - Kisii County.
On February 26th 2022, Ms. Magangi rose to the podium to receive the prestigious award that recognizes women who go out of their way to make life better for others. The ceremony took place in Karmel Park Hotel, which is situated in her home county of Kisii. Ms. Magangi was among the 35 honorees recognized by iChange Nations™ for their meaningful and impactful contributions to the betterment of the society they are part of. Her experience in teaching has enabled her to look at gender differently and she mentors both boys and girls with unmatched passion.
Ms. Magangi is a Gender Based Violence (GBV) survivor and she knows how the shoe pinches whenever she comes across incidents and victims of the vice. Her experience as a victim of GBV turned her into a gender champion, a role she executes wholeheartedly. She has a passion for creating awareness against all forms of GBV and particularly intimate partner violence and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) which is prevalent in the Gusii region. She has been passionate about girl child issues since back in college as she pursued her Bachelors degree in Education.
Being an educationist pushed Ms. Magangi to focus her projects both at Bachelors and Masters level on empowerment of the girl child. She has published several articles on FGM and how it affects the education of girls. Ms. Magangi has been a co-consultant in developing the first ever Alternative Rites of Passage against FGM Children’s handbook, which is a popular read and reference point for players in the fight against FGM. She also reviewed the Alternative Rites of Passage against FGM Curriculum for International Solidarity Fund (ISF) in conjunction with local CBOs (CECOME and MangaHearts).
For a long time, Ms. Magangi has actively organized, coordinated and participated in the 16 Days of Activism against FGM campaigns marked annually between 25th November and 10th December. Her passion for gender issues has pushed her to pursue her PhD in Gender and Development Studies. She settled on ‘the Social Construct of FGM on wellbeing of the girl child within Marani Sub- County, Kisii County’ as her PhD title and she is on with her journey towards attainment of the PhD.
Ms. Magangi served as the Kisii County Lions Club secretary for two years (between 2016 and 2018). As a club, they managed to mobilize and distribute sanitary towels to girls all over Kisii and Nyamira Counties. They also conducted medical camps within Kisii County, which benefitted hundreds of residents who could have otherwise not gotten the services or could have incurred a cost to receive them. Together with other like-minded women, Ms. Magangi raised funds to buy children of Nyanchwa Special School uniforms and held a soccer tournament to sensitize the boys on the ills of GBV and why they should speak against and not engage in it.
Ms Magangi is one of the founders of Community Action for Development, a Community Based Organization (CBO), which among others focuses on strengthening and empowering the local communities through various initiatives. She is also a founder member of Roundtable Wellness Club which aims at creating awareness on mental health and suicide prevention within Kisii County.
Ms. Magangi is not a strange name in Kisii, thanks to her passion and resolve to go out of her way to ensure that the community is well informed. Her role in community service has seen her participate in conferences, the latest being when she presented a paper on “the Influence of Culture on the Continued Practice of FGM” during the second 2nd Kisii University’s School of Arts and Social Sciences International Conference.
According to ICN representative Dr. Ruben West, Ms. Magangi has a true heart for service and honoring her was an easy decision. Dr. West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ by the organization's President and Founder, Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. West carries out his global mandate by identifying deserving individuals and submitting them to the organization for award consideration.
Magdaline Gesare is now in the company of several influential females figure leaders that the iChange Nations™ organization has awarded.
Those leaders include but are not limited to:
First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda: Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an
ever-present battle for the health of their people.
Denise Nkurunziza , Former First Lady of Republic of Burundi: Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.
First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique: Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.
Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador: Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.
Magdaline Gesare is a mother of two dotting girls, Faith and Oprah. Her mantra is: “It is in giving that we receive” and she soldiers on as she does what she loves most!
Martin Ahago
Global Partners & Purpose
email us here
Dr. Clyde Rivers Speaks About iChange Nations™ Awards